Defending martial law declaration

[Anchor]



During the four-hour comprehensive argument held yesterday (Feb. 25), representatives from both sides argued over whether the purpose of the martial law was justified.



Allegations of election fraud were also addressed significantly.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the details.



[Report]



The National Assembly's representatives mentioned the constitution over 150 times during their 118-minute presentation.



They claimed that President Yoon Suk Yeol mobilized military forces to attack constitutional institutions and the constitutional system.



[Song Du-hwan/National Assembly Representative: "We cannot hand the steering wheel back to a madman. We also cannot give a weapon back to someone who has lost their reason due to hatred and anger."]



President Yoon's side emphasized that the purpose of the emergency martial law was to counter the excesses of the major opposition party.



They stated it was an unavoidable choice to appeal to the public about the crisis.



[Lee Dong-chan/President Yoon's Representative: "The policies pursued by the president, government, and ruling party were all obstructed, and the budget was unilaterally cut. It would have been strange if the government had not been paralyzed."]



President Yoon's side also explained the allegations of election fraud for an extended period and argued for the necessity of the emergency martial law.



[Do Tae-woo/President Yoon's Representative: "The president did not shy away from that responsibility and earnestly appealed to the entire nation about the national crisis through the emergency martial law and the directive to check the election management system."]



The National Assembly's side rebutted the allegations of election fraud, stating that vote manipulation is virtually impossible.



[Lee Won-jae/National Assembly Representative: "(President Yoon) raising and spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud has had a more fatal impact on our country's electoral system and representative system."]



As the Constitutional Court has entered deliberation procedures under tight security, a ruling is expected to be delivered in mid-next month.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



