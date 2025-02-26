News 9

DP passes bills unilaterally

[Anchor]

The special prosecutor law regarding Myung Tae-kyun and the amendment to the Commercial Act, which the People Power Party strongly opposes, passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee today (Feb. 26) with the sole support of the opposition party.

The Democratic Party plans to process both bills in the plenary session tomorrow (Feb. 27).

Reporter Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

In the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee held ahead of tomorrow's plenary session, the review of the 'spy law amendment' led to a clash between the ruling and opposition parties.

[Yoo Sang-beom/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Delaying the agenda (for the spy law) ultimately raises the possibility of misunderstanding that the Democratic Party opposes the amendment to the spy law…."]

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair/Democratic Party: "It's a lie worse than a spy. When has the Democratic Party ever said it opposes the spy law?"]

Ultimately, the Myung Tae-kyun special prosecutor law and the amendment to the Commercial Act were passed solely by the opposition party while ruling party members protested and left the meeting.

Before the vote, the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the amendment to the Commercial Act, with claims of "anti-market, anti-business law" and "normalization of the stock market through shareholder protection."

[Yoo Sang-beom/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "(The business community) is expressing extreme fear and concern, and it is important for the National Assembly to support businesses to operate properly."]

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair/Democratic Party: "The Democratic Party's members have also heard many other voices related to the interests of shareholders."]

The meeting was temporarily suspended when the People Power Party raised issues regarding Chair Jung's unilateral proceedings.

[Song Seok-jun/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Chairman Jung Chung-rae!"]

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair/Democratic Party: "What?"]

[Song Seok-jun/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Get a grip. I clearly requested to speak. Why are you not giving me the floor?"]

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair/Democratic Party: "You don't have the right to speak. Not now."]

An amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which increases the quorum of the Korea Communications Commission from 2 to 3 members, also passed.

[Lee Jin-sook/Chair of the Korea Communications Commission: "If the National Assembly does not make recommendations as it does now, even with 2 standing committee members, the Korea Communications Commission will be paralyzed…."]

The Democratic Party plans to process the amendment to the Commercial Act and others in the plenary session tomorrow, while the People Power Party announced that it would request the exercise of the right to demand reconsideration from Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

