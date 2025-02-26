Similar constructions halted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An investigation into the cause of this accident is also underway.



The construction method being used at the time of the incident has been in use for a long time, and various possibilities are being raised as to why it collapsed.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has temporarily halted construction at three sites using similar methods.



Lee Seung-cheol reports.



[Report]



Six girders placed on top of the pier lean to one side and collapse.



The I-shaped girder, which resembles a capital letter I, is long vertically and narrow in the middle, making it resistant to downward pressure but weak against lateral forces, easily breaking if it tilts.



[Civil Structural Engineer/Voice altered: "When the girder is in a tilted state, a V-shaped collapse can occur. The issue is why it tilted; it could be due to the load of the girder launcher causing it to lean sideways, or it could be due to wind pushing it..."]



The construction method used for the collapsed pier involves placing the girder on the pier using a device called a launcher instead of a large crane.



After installing the girder between the piers, a crossbeam must be installed to provide stability against lateral forces.



However, the accident occurred before the crossbeam was installed.



The girders were connected by thick rebar, but this did not prevent tilting.



At the time of the accident, the launcher was in the process of withdrawing after completing the installation of the girder in one direction.



Therefore, whether there were any issues during the operation of the launcher is also under investigation.



This construction method is a technology owned by the construction company, Jangheon Industrial, and has been in use for over ten years.



However, experts point out that the section where the accident occurred includes curves, making construction more complicated.



[Civil Structural Engineer/Voice altered: "There may have been construction errors, and the curved nature of the bridge could have had an impact, along with factors like wind, leading to the incident..."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has halted construction at three sites using similar methods to the accident site.



This is Lee Seung-cheol from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!