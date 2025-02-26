News 9

Ruling dates for Yoon and Lee

입력 2025.02.26 (23:54)

[Anchor]

The sentencing date for Representative Lee Jae-myung's appeal has been set, and the timing for President Yoon's impeachment ruling has also roughly come out.

The political arena is keenly watching when and how these two decisions will be made, while preparing for the elections in various ways.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.

[Report]

The sentencing for Representative Lee Jae-myung's appeal will be delivered on the 26th of next month.

Depending on whether the disqualification from running for office is maintained like in the first trial or if the sentence is reduced, it will inevitably affect Representative Lee's path to the presidency.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Representative: "The laws of the world tend to follow common sense and principles. The court will make a good judgment."]

The result of President Yoon's impeachment trial is also likely to be announced next month.

Considering that the impeachment trials of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye took about two weeks until the ruling, a mid-March announcement is highly probable.

If President Yoon's impeachment is upheld and a presidential election is held in May, it is generally viewed that it will be difficult for Representative Lee's Supreme Court final ruling to come out before the election.

While judicial risks could be a burden in the election phase, considering the overwhelming approval ratings, there should be no problem with running.

However, the approaches to a 'snap election' differ between the ruling and opposition parties.

The People Power Party is refraining from mentioning a 'May snap election' as the impeachment trial has not yet concluded.

However, some presidential candidates have already effectively begun their campaigns, and within the party, they are also working behind the scenes to refine their organization and policy pledges.

The Democratic Party has already started full-scale nationwide organizational restructuring, including activating special committees in various fields.

They are also putting effort into developing legislative and policy tasks with an eye on presidential pledges.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

