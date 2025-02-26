Citizen helps arrest drunk driver
A drunk driver, recklessly driving in the wrong direction to evade a sobriety checkpoint, was caught by the police after a chase.
A delivery driver on a motorcycle also joined the pursuit to assist in the arrest.
Reporter Han-sol has the story.
[Report]
Late at night, a vehicle driving on the road spots a sobriety checkpoint and hurriedly slows down.
Just when it seems to change direction, the vehicle slowly turns into a side road.
Noticing something suspicious, a police officer runs over, and as a patrol car follows, the vehicle begins to flee in the wrong direction.
The drunk driver, spotting the police checkpoint, turned around and drove about 100 meters in the wrong direction on a ten-lane road.
Ignoring red lights, the fleeing vehicle speeds through the city at over 100 km/h.
The pursuing patrol car could not catch up and ultimately lost sight of the vehicle as it disappeared into an alley.
However, moments later, the fleeing vehicle was spotted again by a patrol car that had joined the chase, and a motorcycle passing by also joined the pursuit, blocking the way at a dead end, bringing the 5km chase to an end.
The driver's blood alcohol concentration was 0.065%, which is at the level for license suspension.
The driver fled after spotting the sobriety checkpoint, having driven about 6 meters following drinking at a gathering.
[Im Young-woong/Traffic Safety Division Officer, Daejeon Yuseong Police Station: "Vehicles that stop upon spotting a sobriety checkpoint are almost always driven by intoxicated individuals, so I ran towards the vehicle with that conviction."]
The delivery driver in his 20s, who helped in the chase, left the scene without revealing his name.
The driver, who was charged with drunk driving and reckless driving, received a fine and a license suspension.
This is Han-sol from KBS News.
