Investigation into bridge collapse

[Anchor]



Road restoration work has begun at the construction site of the Sejong-Anseong Expressway, where a bridge collapse occurred.



As police investigations into the circumstances of the accident have also begun in earnest, the bereaved families are calling for a thorough investigation and punishment of those responsible.



Hwang Da-ye reports.



[Report]



After vehicles passed under the bridge, large concrete structures came crashing down.



This is the collapse site of the Sejong-Anseong Expressway a day after the accident.



The area under the bridge still resembles a war zone.



Heavy machinery has arrived to clear the concrete debris, and road restoration work has commenced.



Due to the preservation of the site and safety issues regarding the bridge, road closures are expected to continue for the time being.



[Nearby resident: "The elderly can't come to the senior center. They're trapped right now. Peole cannot come, and cars cannot come. There are cries that it needs to be restored quickly."]



The police have formed a special team and have begun a full-scale investigation.



They have summoned construction officials from Hyundai Engineering and subcontractor Jangheon Industry as witnesses.



They are expected to focus on whether safety regulations were followed and whether the 'girders' that serve as beams under the bridge deck were properly secured.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor has also formed an investigation team to look into violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Industrial Safety and Health Act.



The bereaved families are urging a thorough investigation into the accident and punishment for those responsible.



[Family member/voice altered: "I want a precise investigation to find out what parts were overlooked. And if things were just implicitly passed over, I hope they take full responsibility for that..."]



On the morning of the day after tomorrow (Feb. 28), five agencies, including the police, the National Forensic Service, and the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, will conduct a joint inspection.



KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



