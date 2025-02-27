U.S.-Ukraine agree on minerals deal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The mineral agreement between the United States and Ukraine, which was considered a variable in the discussions for ending the Ukraine war, has reached the agreement stage.



Ukrainian President Zelensky is expected to visit the United States around the 28th to sign the agreement.



This is expected to be a turning point in the discussions for ending the war.



This is a report from Washington's Kim Kyung-soo.



[Report]



Ukraine has ultimately decided to concede its share in resource development, including rare earth elements, as per U.S. demands.



While the details about the U.S. retaining profits until reaching $500 billion were omitted, it is known that a fund will be created from resource revenues and that the U.S. will secure a significant stake.



Although it is an improvement over the draft that was criticized as 'predatory,' it seems to be an unavoidable agreement for Ukraine.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: " President Trump, we would really like to hear from you because all our people, all our families are very worried – will there be support from America? Will America be the leader of the free world? "]



President Trump stated that this $1 trillion deal would be beneficial for Ukraine.



Of course, he also intends to receive the money that was supported, or even more.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "They're very happy because, you know, Biden was throwing money around like it's cotton candy and it's a very big deal."]



It has been reported that Ukraine's security guarantees are not explicitly stated.



Instead, it is expected to contain general statements about 'supporting security guarantee efforts.'



President Zelensky is scheduled to sign the agreement in Washington on the 28th local time.



With the mineral agreement, which was the biggest variable in the discussions for ending the war in Ukraine, effectively concluded, the negotiations for ending the war have now reached a significant turning point.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



