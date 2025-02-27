News 9

$5 million 'Gold Card' visa

입력 2025.02.27 (00:17)

[Anchor]

President Trump has announced a new permanent residency policy dubbed the 'Gold Card'.

Instead of the existing investment immigration, he proposes granting permanent residency for a payment of 5 million dollars, which is about 7.1 billion won.

This has raised concerns that it is essentially 'selling permanent residency'.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

Promising a 'golden age' for America, President Trump has now introduced the 'Gold Card'.

He stated that for 5 million dollars, approximately 7.1 billion won, one can obtain U.S. permanent residency.

This is set to take effect in just two weeks.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card. They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people. "]

He mentioned that not only the wealthy but also large companies like Apple, which hire overseas talent, will purchase these cards, indicating that they will sell well.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "If you sell 10 million of the cards, that's a total of $50 trillion. Well, we have 35 trillion in debt. That'd be nice."]

The existing investment immigration program, which granted permanent residency for a minimum investment of 900,000 dollars in a U.S. company, will be abolished.

Since the investment must be returned if conditions are met, it was essentially a system that allowed for the transfer of permanent residency at a bargain price.

[Howard Rutnik/Secretary of Commerce: "It was full of nonsense make believe and fraud. And it was a way to get a green card that was low priced."]

While they claim to conduct eligibility assessments for permanent residency, it appears to be a typical 'entrepreneurial scheme' to fill the tax revenue shortfall caused by tax cuts with 'selling permanent residency'.

On the other hand, enforcement against 'non-profitable' illegal immigrants will be strengthened.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. government is working on a plan to create a registration system for illegal immigrants, which would penalize those who are undocumented.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

