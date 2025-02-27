News 9

Luxury car salesman dies by suicide

[Anchor]

A sales representative for imported cars recently left a suicide note and took his own life.

The family claims that the deceased had been suffering from verbal abuse and harassment from his boss.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.

[Report]

Mr. Lee had been working for six years at Bavarian Motors, an official dealer of a famous imported car brand.

Mr. Lee was found dead on February 12.

In his note, he wrote, "I constantly created situations where I had to apologize, and had to keep saying 'I was wrong' and 'I will do better'."

The family claims that Mr. Lee had been harassed by his boss since last summer.

They presented messages exchanged between Mr. Lee and branch manager A as evidence.

When Mr. Lee reported that a customer he was working on was going to sign a contract elsewhere, branch manager A responded with conditions that restricted his sales methods, saying, "If you want to leave, then leave, and if you can endure, then endure," and sent messages like "Are you stupid?"

[Family: "It feels so miserable to realize that someone who even attended his junior's wedding and congratulated him would do this to him.]

The family also raised suspicions that branch manager A had ordered Mr. Lee to come in an hour early for a month.

[Family: "In the last moments, he was almost in a daze, but we didn't know the reason."]

There have also been reports that branch manager A verbally abused other employees.

[Branch Manager A - Conversation with another employee/voice altered: "Apologizing isn't enough, XXX. XX. Does it end with just saying sorry? What are you going to do?"]

Branch manager A did not respond to inquiries from reporters regarding his position.

Bavarian Motors stated, "We were unaware of any workplace harassment until Mr. Lee's death," and added, "After meeting with the family, we placed branch manager A on standby."

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

[Anchor]

▲ Discount competition by taking away allowances?… Controversy over sales practices ▲

This incident has sparked controversy over the sales practices in the imported car industry.

Sales representatives pressured by competition are reportedly using their allowances to cover discount amounts, resulting in situations where they earn less than the minimum wage.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The commission received by sales representatives selling cars at the dealership where the deceased Mr. Lee worked typically ranges from 500,000 to 1,500,000 won per car.

The family claims that Mr. Lee had to offer customer discounts using his own sales commission.

[Family: "He receives a commission of about 500,000 won, but he was offering a discount of 1,500,000 won to the customer."]

As a result, part of the discount amount is effectively paid by the sales representative to the company, and Mr. Lee had 13,000,000 won still owed to the company.

[Former Bavarian Motors employee/voice altered: "They do that to sell one more car. It's all about performance and such."]

When contracts were canceled, employees sometimes had to buy the cars instead of the customers.

[Current Bavarian Motors employee/voice altered: "Cancellations can happen, right? There are many situations where they say, 'You take the car,' or 'You buy the car.']

Competing on discounts by returning their commissions is a long-standing sales practice among imported car dealerships.

[Imported car sales representative/voice altered: "You either take only the base salary, or if the base salary is 2,000,000 won, you might end up taking only 1,000,000 won because you lost money selling cars..."]

If the wages of sales representatives fall below the minimum wage due to discount competition, it could lead to legal issues.

[Kim Kyung-sik/Labor attorney: "If workers have to sacrifice their own commissions to the point where their wages fall below the minimum wage, the company has an obligation to prevent that."]

Bavarian Motors stated that the discount amount standards for each car model are set by the company, and the final sales contract is confirmed by the sales staff.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

