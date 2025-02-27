News 9

Korea's football chief re-elected

입력 2025.02.27 (00:17) 수정 2025.02.27 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Chung Mong-gyu, the current president of the Korea Football Association, has won a decisive victory in the election despite various controversies, criticisms, and adverse circumstances as he sought re-election for a fourth term.

The electoral college, composed of football professionals, overwhelmingly supported President Chung.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Out of 192 members of the electoral college, 183 voted, resulting in a 95% turnout, indicating a heated election atmosphere.

However, the results were unexpected.

Current President Chung Mong-gyu received 156 votes, surpassing half, and was elected with an 85% approval rate.

[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "I feel a greater responsibility as I have received support from various regions and fields."]

President Chung faced national criticism last year over the controversy surrounding the appointment of the national team coach and the autocratic management of the association.

He was criticized by politicians from both ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly, and was imposed a severe penalty exceeding a suspension by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which is its relevant government department.

However, the voting sentiment of the electoral college, composed of football players, coaches, and referees, was different.

The electoral college, which has strong vested interests in the football association, cast their votes overwhelmingly for the incumbent president, while competitors Shin Moon-sun and Huh Jung-moo were not chosen as alternatives.

Although he has succeeded in his fourth term, President Chung's future remains challenging.

He must resolve conflicts with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which demanded a severe penalty, and also appease the cold gaze of football fans.

[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "Ultimately, I think it comes down to communication, and if we explain our decision-making process well to the fans, I believe we can clear up misunderstandings one by one."]

Having received re-endorsement amid controversy, President Chung now faces the task of regaining the trust of lost football fans.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korea's football chief re-elected
    • 입력 2025-02-27 00:17:37
    • 수정2025-02-27 00:17:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Chung Mong-gyu, the current president of the Korea Football Association, has won a decisive victory in the election despite various controversies, criticisms, and adverse circumstances as he sought re-election for a fourth term.

The electoral college, composed of football professionals, overwhelmingly supported President Chung.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Out of 192 members of the electoral college, 183 voted, resulting in a 95% turnout, indicating a heated election atmosphere.

However, the results were unexpected.

Current President Chung Mong-gyu received 156 votes, surpassing half, and was elected with an 85% approval rate.

[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "I feel a greater responsibility as I have received support from various regions and fields."]

President Chung faced national criticism last year over the controversy surrounding the appointment of the national team coach and the autocratic management of the association.

He was criticized by politicians from both ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly, and was imposed a severe penalty exceeding a suspension by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which is its relevant government department.

However, the voting sentiment of the electoral college, composed of football players, coaches, and referees, was different.

The electoral college, which has strong vested interests in the football association, cast their votes overwhelmingly for the incumbent president, while competitors Shin Moon-sun and Huh Jung-moo were not chosen as alternatives.

Although he has succeeded in his fourth term, President Chung's future remains challenging.

He must resolve conflicts with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which demanded a severe penalty, and also appease the cold gaze of football fans.

[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "Ultimately, I think it comes down to communication, and if we explain our decision-making process well to the fans, I believe we can clear up misunderstandings one by one."]

Having received re-endorsement amid controversy, President Chung now faces the task of regaining the trust of lost football fans.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄 형식의 대국민 호소”…‘결과 승복’ 언급은 <br>없어

“계엄 형식의 대국민 호소”…‘결과 승복’ 언급은 없어
정청래 “국가 비상사태 아니었다”…파면사유 5가지 제시

정청래 “국가 비상사태 아니었다”…파면사유 5가지 제시
검찰, ‘공직선거법 위반’ 항소심 이재명 대표 징역 2년 구형

검찰, ‘공직선거법 위반’ 항소심 이재명 대표 징역 2년 구형
경찰, ‘교각 붕괴’ 업체 관계자 소환…유족 “엄벌해야”

경찰, ‘교각 붕괴’ 업체 관계자 소환…유족 “엄벌해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.