Korea's football chief re-elected

[Anchor]



Chung Mong-gyu, the current president of the Korea Football Association, has won a decisive victory in the election despite various controversies, criticisms, and adverse circumstances as he sought re-election for a fourth term.



The electoral college, composed of football professionals, overwhelmingly supported President Chung.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Out of 192 members of the electoral college, 183 voted, resulting in a 95% turnout, indicating a heated election atmosphere.



However, the results were unexpected.



Current President Chung Mong-gyu received 156 votes, surpassing half, and was elected with an 85% approval rate.



[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "I feel a greater responsibility as I have received support from various regions and fields."]



President Chung faced national criticism last year over the controversy surrounding the appointment of the national team coach and the autocratic management of the association.



He was criticized by politicians from both ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly, and was imposed a severe penalty exceeding a suspension by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which is its relevant government department.



However, the voting sentiment of the electoral college, composed of football players, coaches, and referees, was different.



The electoral college, which has strong vested interests in the football association, cast their votes overwhelmingly for the incumbent president, while competitors Shin Moon-sun and Huh Jung-moo were not chosen as alternatives.



Although he has succeeded in his fourth term, President Chung's future remains challenging.



He must resolve conflicts with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, which demanded a severe penalty, and also appease the cold gaze of football fans.



[Chung Mong-gyu/Korea Football Association President: "Ultimately, I think it comes down to communication, and if we explain our decision-making process well to the fans, I believe we can clear up misunderstandings one by one."]



Having received re-endorsement amid controversy, President Chung now faces the task of regaining the trust of lost football fans.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



