Over-treatment in car accidents

[Anchor]

Even though it was just a minor traffic accident, some individuals have been claiming to be in pain and continuously visiting hospitals to extract treatment costs. The government has introduced measures to prevent this behavior.

If effective, it is expected that car insurance premiums will decrease slightly.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the story.

[Report]

A passenger car cuts in front of a moving vehicle and then slows down.

Just before the collision, the car behind suddenly stops.

The driver of the rear car complained of pain from the sudden braking and received outpatient treatment over 200 times.

["What is this!"]

As the front car suddenly changed lanes, the rear car also slowed down, and the two passengers spent over 4 million won in treatment costs.

In 2023 alone, the treatment costs claimed by patients who suffered minor injuries such as sprains or muscle tension from such minor accidents amounted to 1.3 trillion won.

The 'future treatment costs' paid in advance as settlement money after treatment is completed are even higher than this.

Insurance companies have traditionally paid 'future treatment costs' for quick settlements, but it will now be difficult for minor injury patients to receive this.

Additionally, while it is currently sufficient to have just a medical certificate to receive treatment for over 8 weeks for minor injuries, in the future, additional documents such as medical records will be required.

[Kim Hong-mok/Director of Mobility Automobile, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "We will establish a basis and clarify the criteria for the future treatment costs that insurance companies have been paying without grounds for the early settlement of victims, limiting it to seriously injured patients who have a future treatment necessity."]

Children or spouses driving under family insurance will also have a no-accident record recognized for up to 3 years.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport expects that individual car insurance premiums will decrease by about 3% starting next year.

KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

