$2 mil. ransom for stolen urns

[Anchor]



A shocking incident has occurred where urns were stolen from a columbarium, and the perpetrators demanded billions of won as ransom.



The criminals are Chinese individuals who entered Jeju under the visa waiver program and then left.



Reporter Go Min-joo has the story.



[Report]



Inside a columbarium at a temple in Jeju, two Chinese men armed with blunt objects are seen loitering.



Soon after, they use a suction device to remove the glass and begin placing urns into a bag.



A total of six urns were stolen, and the family members visiting the columbarium discovered the theft and reported it.



[Victim's Family Member: "It felt like the sky was falling, and I was so shocked that I could only think about finding them. My siblings, who live far away, all came down as soon as they heard the news."]



The group that stole the urns showed photos of the urns to the columbarium and demanded over 2.8 billion won.



[Columbarium Staff: "(After they contacted us) we communicated via Telegram, and they said if we wanted all the urns back, we had to wire them 2 million dollars."]



After two days of searching nearby mountains, the police found all the urns hidden underground and returned them to the family.



It was revealed that the Chinese group had thoroughly prepared for the crime by scouting the columbarium in advance.



[Choi Jae-ho/Head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Jeju Eastern Police Station: "While looking for two columbarium locations, they selected the victim columbarium and seemed to have meticulously planned it, visiting the location three times."]



The police confirmed that the group, who entered Jeju on a visa waiver, fled overseas immediately after the crime, and have requested an Interpol red notice.



This is KBS News, Go Min-joo.



