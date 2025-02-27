News 9

Birth rate rises, still low

[Anchor]

Last year, the total fertility rate recorded 0.75, stopping a decline that had lasted for nine years.

There were concerns that it might even drop below 0.7, but it saw a slight rebound last year.

Whether this trend will continue this year is crucial.

Reporter Choi In-young has the details.

[Report]

[1-year-old class at the cultural center: "Try holding a handful, and let it drop~."]

The eight children in the play class were all born in 2024.

Many couples have married and given birth after the COVID-19 pandemic.

["We both got married in 2022, so we waited a year to have a baby. The birth is planned within two years."]

This is confirmed by actual statistics.

Last year, there were over 222,000 marriages.

This is nearly a 15% increase from the previous year, marking the largest rise since 1970.

Awareness of childbirth has also improved.

The perception that "it is better to have children after marriage" increased by 3% compared to a year ago.

[Jo Eun-byul/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "These days, my friends are also doing a lot of IVF... I think I see more strollers than before."]

After falling continuously from 1.24 in 2015 to 0.72 in 2023, it has slightly risen to 0.75.

The dishonor of having the lowest birthrate in the world has now been passed to Hong Kong.

However, it still remains in the 0.7 range for the third consecutive year.

This indicates that there is still a long way to go.

The effects of postponing marriages due to COVID-19 will gradually diminish.

The fundamental solution of work-life balance has yet to be established.

["If the conditions are right, I want to have a baby. (That's right. That's right.) It's really hard on my body, and I have work at the company."]

The Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy predicts that considering the number of applications for pregnancy and childbirth vouchers, the total fertility rate this year will increase slightly to about 0.79.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

