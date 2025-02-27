Key issues in pension reform

동영상 고정 취소

In order to prevent the depletion of the National Pension Fund expected in 30 years, discussions on pension reform are heating up in the political arena.



There is some consensus on raising the insurance premium rate, which is the money paid by the public, but the ruling and opposition parties are at odds over the income replacement rate, which is the money received by the public, and the 'automatic adjustment mechanism' that links pension amounts to population and inflation.



As negotiations stalled, the ruling and opposition parties agreed to launch a special committee on pensions in the National Assembly.



The special committee on pension reform was also active in the last 21st National Assembly, but it did not achieve any results.



The ruling and opposition parties plan to hold a national policy council meeting again the day after tomorrow (Feb. 28) to begin serious discussions.



What are the key issues hindering agreement on the pension reform proposal? Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has examined this.



[Report]



The reform being discussed in the National Assembly aims to maintain the fundamental framework of the National Pension while adjusting the insurance premium rate and the income replacement rate.



The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to raise the insurance premium rate from 9% to 13% last year.



Regarding the current 40% income replacement rate, the People Power Party argues for an increase to 42-43%, while the Democratic Party advocates for an increase to 44-45%.



They are at a standstill over a 1% point difference in the amount to be received by the public.



If a subscriber with an average income of 3 million won pays premiums for 40 years, applying the ruling party's proposed income replacement rate of 43% would result in a monthly pension of 1.29 million won.



If the opposition party's proposed 44% is applied, it would be 1.32 million won, resulting in a 30,000 won difference per month.



Current pension recipients are not affected at all.



[Joo Eun-sun/Professor of Social Welfare at Kyonggi University: "From the perspective of fiscal impact, if it is said to be 44%, how much more instability would it cause compared to 43%? The impact on the fund is minimal."]



There are also concerns that as the income replacement rate increases, the debt ratio of the National Pension will rise.



Recently, a new factor called the 'automatic adjustment mechanism' has emerged.



This is a system that automatically adjusts the insurance premium rate and pension amounts based on demographic structure and economic conditions, and the government and ruling party are advocating for its immediate implementation.



The Democratic Party is reported to still be taking a cautious stance.



If a conclusion is not reached at the national policy council scheduled for the day after tomorrow, it seems unlikely that an agreement on the pension reform proposal will be processed in the February extraordinary National Assembly.



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.



