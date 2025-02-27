Probe into poll expense of Mayor Oh

News 9

[Anchor]

The prosecution has conducted a search and seizure at the home of a businessman who is accused of covering the costs of election polls for Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

Tomorrow (Feb. 27), Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, who actually operated the polling company, is also scheduled to be investigated.

Mayor Oh denies any connection to the matter.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the story.

[Report]

The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office's special investigation team for the Myung Tae-kyun case has searched four locations, including the home of Mr. Kim Han-jung and an office in Yeouido.

Businessman Kim, known as a supporter of Mayor Oh Se-hoon, is suspected of paying 33 million won for polling costs to a company effectively operated by Myung Tae-kyun during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election on behalf of Mayor Oh.

Kim was reported to the authorities last November by a civic group along with Mayor Oh for violating the Political Funds Act.

The case was initially assigned to the Changwon District Prosecutor's Office. But taking over the case of allegations involving the President Yoon Suk Yeol couple's interference in nominations and related polling allegations, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office launched a forced investigation just nine days after receiving the case.

In response, Mayor Oh stated that this was unrelated to his election camp and that he had never commissioned Mr. Myung for polling or received any results from him.

[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor/Feb. 19/Seoul City Council Temporary Session: "He came to sell his own polling, but there were too many loopholes, so my aide chased him away saying, 'There will be no more dealings with you.' He seems to have harbored resentment and is now cursing and trying to harm me in his own way."]

The prosecution plans to investigate Myung Tae-kyun for two days starting tomorrow in Changwon.

Once the analysis of the seized items is complete, the prosecution also plans to summon businessman Kim to confirm the facts.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

