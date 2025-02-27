U-20 team fails to reach finals

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the semifinals of the Under-20 Asian Cup, our country lost to Saudi Arabia after missing three penalty kicks.



The national team celebrated a victory in the quarterfinal penalty shootout, but unfortunately failed to advance to the finals this time.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Korean team threatened the Saudi Arabian goal with a long-range shot from Baek Min-kyu in the 21st minute of the first half.



In the 29th minute of the first half, Son Seung-min's left-footed shot was blocked by the opposing goalkeeper.



Our team made a bold move by bringing in Yoon Do-young and Kim Tae-won, who had been on the bench d ue to the intense quarterfinal penalty shootout .



The most regrettable moment was missing a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper in the 8th minute of the second half.



Jin Tae-ho's shot, taken skillfully to avoid the goalkeeper, went wide of the goal.



The national team, which showed a lack of decisiveness throughout the 90 minutes of regular time, squandered crucial opportunities in extra time as well.



The penalty shootout, which unfolded again after the quarterfinals, started off nervously this time.



Kim Tae-won's shot as the first kicker was saved, and the second kicker Lee Chang-woo's shot hit the goalpost.



The national team managed to turn the tide with a save from goalkeeper Hong Seong-min, the hero of the quarterfinals.



Kim Ho-jin perfectly deceived the direction and shook the net, and Kim Seo-jin's powerful shot was also smoothly scored.



With the fourth kicker from Saudi Arabia shooting over the goal, the score was tied at 2-2, allowing for a chance to turn the game around.



However, the last kicker Kim Gyeol's shot could not get past the goalkeeper, and Saudi Arabia immediately succeeded, resulting in a disappointing 3-2 loss.



The national team was eliminated without being able to recreate the miracle of the quarterfinal penalty shootout.



The team's challenge to reach the top of Asia after 13 years has come to an unfortunate end.



With the Under-20 World Cup starting in September, the national team heads home with homework left to resolve.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



