Support to raise fertility rates

[Anchor]



Looking at the total fertility rate by region last year, Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do Province recorded 1.71, ranking first for six consecutive years.



This is more than five times higher than the lowest total fertility rate in Jung-gu, Busan City.



What is the secret behind this? Reporter Joo Hyun-ji investigates.



[Report]



Among the 250 cities and counties nationwide, the place with the highest number of births among women of childbearing age last year was Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do Province.



With a total fertility rate of 1.71, it has ranked first for six years.



This is more than double the national average of 0.75.



What is the reason?



It has been revealed that various support programs, over 50 types, are provided from marriage to childcare in Yeonggwang-gun.



The marriage incentive is 5 million won, and the newborn childcare support is also 5 million won for the first child.



The amount increases for the second and third children, and for the sixth child or more, it can go up to 35 million won.



Postpartum care costs are 500,000 won per child, and the father's parental leave support is 500,000 won per month for six months.



In addition, Yeonggwang-gun has established a youth development fund of 10 billion won to provide up to 20 million won for up to three years to companies and individuals hiring young people.



Moreover, the presence of a nuclear power plant and an electric vehicle industrial complex means there are more job opportunities for young people compared to other regions, which is also considered an attraction.



On the other hand, Jung-gu, Busan, which recorded a total fertility rate of 0.3 last year, is a declining urban area.



Last year, over 5,300 people left, with more than half being young people in their 20s and 30s, totaling about 2,800.



The Busan Jung-gu Office explained, "Due to the poor infrastructure for residence and education, the younger population is moving to other cities, leaving only the elderly behind."



To avoid being at the bottom of the fertility rate, Jung-gu, Busan is belatedly pushing for a childbirth incentive of 10 million won.



However, there are cases where people temporarily move to regions that offer more support before having a baby.



There are also opinions that the fertility rate figures do not accurately reflect reality.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



