News 9

Support to raise fertility rates

입력 2025.02.27 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Looking at the total fertility rate by region last year, Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do Province recorded 1.71, ranking first for six consecutive years.

This is more than five times higher than the lowest total fertility rate in Jung-gu, Busan City.

What is the secret behind this? Reporter Joo Hyun-ji investigates.

[Report]

Among the 250 cities and counties nationwide, the place with the highest number of births among women of childbearing age last year was Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do Province.

With a total fertility rate of 1.71, it has ranked first for six years.

This is more than double the national average of 0.75.

What is the reason?

It has been revealed that various support programs, over 50 types, are provided from marriage to childcare in Yeonggwang-gun.

The marriage incentive is 5 million won, and the newborn childcare support is also 5 million won for the first child.

The amount increases for the second and third children, and for the sixth child or more, it can go up to 35 million won.

Postpartum care costs are 500,000 won per child, and the father's parental leave support is 500,000 won per month for six months.

In addition, Yeonggwang-gun has established a youth development fund of 10 billion won to provide up to 20 million won for up to three years to companies and individuals hiring young people.

Moreover, the presence of a nuclear power plant and an electric vehicle industrial complex means there are more job opportunities for young people compared to other regions, which is also considered an attraction.

On the other hand, Jung-gu, Busan, which recorded a total fertility rate of 0.3 last year, is a declining urban area.

Last year, over 5,300 people left, with more than half being young people in their 20s and 30s, totaling about 2,800.

The Busan Jung-gu Office explained, "Due to the poor infrastructure for residence and education, the younger population is moving to other cities, leaving only the elderly behind."

To avoid being at the bottom of the fertility rate, Jung-gu, Busan is belatedly pushing for a childbirth incentive of 10 million won.

However, there are cases where people temporarily move to regions that offer more support before having a baby.

There are also opinions that the fertility rate figures do not accurately reflect reality.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Support to raise fertility rates
    • 입력 2025-02-27 00:42:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Looking at the total fertility rate by region last year, Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do Province recorded 1.71, ranking first for six consecutive years.

This is more than five times higher than the lowest total fertility rate in Jung-gu, Busan City.

What is the secret behind this? Reporter Joo Hyun-ji investigates.

[Report]

Among the 250 cities and counties nationwide, the place with the highest number of births among women of childbearing age last year was Yeonggwang-gun in Jeollanam-do Province.

With a total fertility rate of 1.71, it has ranked first for six years.

This is more than double the national average of 0.75.

What is the reason?

It has been revealed that various support programs, over 50 types, are provided from marriage to childcare in Yeonggwang-gun.

The marriage incentive is 5 million won, and the newborn childcare support is also 5 million won for the first child.

The amount increases for the second and third children, and for the sixth child or more, it can go up to 35 million won.

Postpartum care costs are 500,000 won per child, and the father's parental leave support is 500,000 won per month for six months.

In addition, Yeonggwang-gun has established a youth development fund of 10 billion won to provide up to 20 million won for up to three years to companies and individuals hiring young people.

Moreover, the presence of a nuclear power plant and an electric vehicle industrial complex means there are more job opportunities for young people compared to other regions, which is also considered an attraction.

On the other hand, Jung-gu, Busan, which recorded a total fertility rate of 0.3 last year, is a declining urban area.

Last year, over 5,300 people left, with more than half being young people in their 20s and 30s, totaling about 2,800.

The Busan Jung-gu Office explained, "Due to the poor infrastructure for residence and education, the younger population is moving to other cities, leaving only the elderly behind."

To avoid being at the bottom of the fertility rate, Jung-gu, Busan is belatedly pushing for a childbirth incentive of 10 million won.

However, there are cases where people temporarily move to regions that offer more support before having a baby.

There are also opinions that the fertility rate figures do not accurately reflect reality.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄 형식의 대국민 호소”…‘결과 승복’ 언급은 <br>없어

“계엄 형식의 대국민 호소”…‘결과 승복’ 언급은 없어
정청래 “국가 비상사태 아니었다”…파면사유 5가지 제시

정청래 “국가 비상사태 아니었다”…파면사유 5가지 제시
검찰, ‘공직선거법 위반’ 항소심 이재명 대표 징역 2년 구형

검찰, ‘공직선거법 위반’ 항소심 이재명 대표 징역 2년 구형
경찰, ‘교각 붕괴’ 업체 관계자 소환…유족 “엄벌해야”

경찰, ‘교각 붕괴’ 업체 관계자 소환…유족 “엄벌해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.