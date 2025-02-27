Ryu completed 2 innings in 9 mins

동영상 고정 취소

Hanwha Eagles ace Ryu Hyun-jin showcased excellent condition by finishing 2 innings in just 9 minutes during his first practice game against KT wiz.



He also showed tremendous enthusiasm by throwing additional bullpen pitches, stating that last season's disappointments served as a great motivation.



This is Ha Moorim reporting from Okinawa.



[Report]



The day before the game, Ryu Hyun-jin focused on activating his lower body muscles, moving to a rhythm as if he were dancing.



Just before the practice game, he warmed up for a long time according to his routine, but once he was on the mound, he quickly finished off the batters.



The showdown with Hwang Jae-kyun was particularly impressive.



He struck him out with a well-placed fastball that was so precise it left Hwang Jae-kyun frozen.



["Strike~~~"]



In the second inning, Ryu induced a double play, throwing just 24 pitches and recording no runs in 2 innings.



With an aggressive pitching style, his strike rate was an impressive 70%, and he spent only 9 minutes on the mound.



["He's alive! He's alive! Ryu Hyun-jin!"]



Last year's disappointing record of 10 wins, 8 losses, and an ERA of 3.87 served as a significant motivation for him.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I had a lot of big runs in some games and a lot of concentrated hits, so I learned a lot last year. I consider last year as a tonic, and I think I will do a bit better this year."]



After that, Ryu moved to the bullpen and threw an additional 20 pitches.



He has already raised his velocity to 142 km/h and is confident in adapting to the lower ABS zone.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "If the machine says it's a ball, then it's a ball, and if it says it's a strike, then it's a strike. I just plan to think about it simply and not too much."]



Ryu Hyun-jin aims to be the starting pitcher for the home opener at Hanwha's new stadium, and it remains to be seen whether he can lead the Eagles, who dream of fall baseball, with his excellent form.



This is Hamurim from KBS News in Okinawa.



