News 9

New conflict on med school quota

입력 2025.02.27 (00:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In response to the proposal from medical school deans to freeze next year's medical school enrollment at the pre-expansion level, Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho responded positively, on the condition that medical students on leave return.

However, the presidential office and others expressed reluctance, stating that this was not a discussed proposal.

This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

During a closed meeting held on the 24th, deans from medical schools across the country requested the government to "return next year's medical school enrollment to the level before the expansion" in order to facilitate the return of medical students.

With the start of the semester approaching, they emphasized the need for swift action. Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho reportedly responded positively, saying, "I cannot be confident as the positions of the ministries differ, but if the medical students return, I will ensure that we revert to the pre-expansion level."

Upon hearing this statement, the presidential office and others expressed reluctance, stating that it was not a discussed proposal.

In Attendance at the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Lee presented a general stance.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "While resolving conflicts between the government and the medical community is important, we must also consider the diverse opinions of the public and seek a social compromise..."]

Even if the enrollment is frozen, there is a possibility of further conflicts arising.

Many universities have already begun construction projects in anticipation of the expansion, and there are many students who have returned to medical school taking advantage of the expansion.

Among some medical students, there are even strong claims that next year's enrollment should be reduced by the amount expanded this year.

[Medical student on leave/voice altered: "It doesn't resonate with the students. Because the increased number is too much compared to the previous 3,000, making normal education impossible."]

As the possibility of next year's medical school enrollment being frozen at the pre-expansion level was raised, patient and civic groups expressed their opposition, stating that a freeze through a backdoor agreement is absolutely unacceptable.

This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • New conflict on med school quota
    • 입력 2025-02-27 00:51:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

In response to the proposal from medical school deans to freeze next year's medical school enrollment at the pre-expansion level, Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho responded positively, on the condition that medical students on leave return.

However, the presidential office and others expressed reluctance, stating that this was not a discussed proposal.

This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

During a closed meeting held on the 24th, deans from medical schools across the country requested the government to "return next year's medical school enrollment to the level before the expansion" in order to facilitate the return of medical students.

With the start of the semester approaching, they emphasized the need for swift action. Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho reportedly responded positively, saying, "I cannot be confident as the positions of the ministries differ, but if the medical students return, I will ensure that we revert to the pre-expansion level."

Upon hearing this statement, the presidential office and others expressed reluctance, stating that it was not a discussed proposal.

In Attendance at the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Lee presented a general stance.

[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "While resolving conflicts between the government and the medical community is important, we must also consider the diverse opinions of the public and seek a social compromise..."]

Even if the enrollment is frozen, there is a possibility of further conflicts arising.

Many universities have already begun construction projects in anticipation of the expansion, and there are many students who have returned to medical school taking advantage of the expansion.

Among some medical students, there are even strong claims that next year's enrollment should be reduced by the amount expanded this year.

[Medical student on leave/voice altered: "It doesn't resonate with the students. Because the increased number is too much compared to the previous 3,000, making normal education impossible."]

As the possibility of next year's medical school enrollment being frozen at the pre-expansion level was raised, patient and civic groups expressed their opposition, stating that a freeze through a backdoor agreement is absolutely unacceptable.

This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄 형식의 대국민 호소”…‘결과 승복’ 언급은 <br>없어

“계엄 형식의 대국민 호소”…‘결과 승복’ 언급은 없어
정청래 “국가 비상사태 아니었다”…파면사유 5가지 제시

정청래 “국가 비상사태 아니었다”…파면사유 5가지 제시
검찰, ‘공직선거법 위반’ 항소심 이재명 대표 징역 2년 구형

검찰, ‘공직선거법 위반’ 항소심 이재명 대표 징역 2년 구형
경찰, ‘교각 붕괴’ 업체 관계자 소환…유족 “엄벌해야”

경찰, ‘교각 붕괴’ 업체 관계자 소환…유족 “엄벌해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.