New conflict on med school quota

[Anchor]



In response to the proposal from medical school deans to freeze next year's medical school enrollment at the pre-expansion level, Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho responded positively, on the condition that medical students on leave return.



However, the presidential office and others expressed reluctance, stating that this was not a discussed proposal.



This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.



[Report]



During a closed meeting held on the 24th, deans from medical schools across the country requested the government to "return next year's medical school enrollment to the level before the expansion" in order to facilitate the return of medical students.



With the start of the semester approaching, they emphasized the need for swift action. Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho reportedly responded positively, saying, "I cannot be confident as the positions of the ministries differ, but if the medical students return, I will ensure that we revert to the pre-expansion level."



Upon hearing this statement, the presidential office and others expressed reluctance, stating that it was not a discussed proposal.



In Attendance at the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Lee presented a general stance.



[Lee Ju-ho/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education: "While resolving conflicts between the government and the medical community is important, we must also consider the diverse opinions of the public and seek a social compromise..."]



Even if the enrollment is frozen, there is a possibility of further conflicts arising.



Many universities have already begun construction projects in anticipation of the expansion, and there are many students who have returned to medical school taking advantage of the expansion.



Among some medical students, there are even strong claims that next year's enrollment should be reduced by the amount expanded this year.



[Medical student on leave/voice altered: "It doesn't resonate with the students. Because the increased number is too much compared to the previous 3,000, making normal education impossible."]



As the possibility of next year's medical school enrollment being frozen at the pre-expansion level was raised, patient and civic groups expressed their opposition, stating that a freeze through a backdoor agreement is absolutely unacceptable.



This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.



