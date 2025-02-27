MLB opening game in Tokyo Dome
The well-performing Kim Hye-seong has recently faced challenges at the plate.
There is growing interest from local media on whether he can head to the Tokyo Dome for the special opening game on March 18 alongside superstar Ohtani.
This is Lee Moo-hyeong reporting from Arizona, USA.
[Report]
He responded to a 93-mile-per-hour pitch from left-handed Pomeranz, which was close to 150 KM/h, but the ball was caught right in front of the right-center field wall at a distance of 115 meters.
Unfortunately missing a long hit, Kim Hye-seong struck out swinging on a low inside cutter in the 7th inning.
In his last at-bat in the 9th inning, Kim Hye-seong's bat also sliced through the air against another slightly sinking cutter.
Having struck out four times against difficult pitches over 11 at-bats during the exhibition games, Kim Hye-seong's ability to handle the pitches from big league pitchers, who are a level above Korean pitchers, has become the key to his survival.
CBS Sports reported, "There are concerns about his offense compared to his defense, which may lead him to the minor leagues," while MLB.com stated, "Kim Hye-seong will be the 9th batter and second baseman for the Dodgers' opening game."
Superstar Ohtani's preparations for the opening are progressing smoothly.
Ohtani is raising his physical condition in time for the Tokyo opening series and is expected to be able to play both as a pitcher and a hitter in May.
[Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I am confident that everything will go well according to the scheduled plan. The important thing is to continuously check my physical condition."]
With a staggering 420,000 people accessing pre-sales for the Tokyo series, a box office hit is anticipated, and KBS will broadcast the Dodgers vs. Cubs game live from the Tokyo Dome on March 18.
This will be KBS's first major league broadcast in nearly 28 years since Park Chan-ho's starting game in 1997.
From superstar Ohtani's play to Kim Hye-seong's challenge towards his big league dreams, the top team of baseball - the Dodgers - will unfold.
This is Lee Moo-hyeong for KBS News in the United States.
