KCC Egis lose to Sono Skygunners

동영상 고정 취소

Where has the glory of the once-super team KCC Egis gone?



KCC coach Jeon Chang-jin suffered a complete defeat against Sono Skygunners. Let's take a look at the scene where he was calling the foreign player over while domestic players struggled.



This is a moment from a critical juncture in the game, where Sono's outside shots were not working, but here we can see the amazing pass from Kevin Quiambao.



The exquisite pass connected to the paint, shattering KCC's hopes of a comeback and leading to a complete victory.



Although they were called a super team, there was no Choi Jun-yong or Song Kyo-chang, and they fell into an 8-game losing streak, with Coach Jeon Chang-jin only looking for the foreign player.



[Jeon Chang-jin/Coach: "Come here, come here, come here, come here, come here, come here."]



He called Lalanne a total of 7 times to come here, but there were no answers.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!