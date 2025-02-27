Cha vs. Won as IOC diplomats
Figure skating star Cha Jun-hwan and bobsleigh pioneer Won Yun-jong have entered the competition to become IOC Athlete Commission members for the upcoming Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics next year.
Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.
[Report]
Cha Jun-hwan cited his status as an active athlete as his greatest competitive advantage, even amidst a busy schedule filled with major competitions like the Harbin Winter Asian Games.
[Cha Jun-hwan/IOC Athlete Commission Domestic Candidate: "I am an athlete. Because I am an athlete, I believe my relationship with other athletes is already connected. I am competing alongside them."]
He also showcased his fluent English skills.
[Cha Jun-hwan/IOC Athlete Commission Domestic Candidate: "I learned a lot of things from the two Olympics I competed at, PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022."]
Competitor Won Yun-jong emphasized his "rich experience" as his strongest asset.
He brought South Korea its first-ever bobsleigh Olympic medal through three Olympics and highlighted his administrative experience gained after retirement in the international federation.
[Won Yun-jong/IOC Athlete Commission Domestic Candidate: "I have continuously represented the voices of athletes and am currently actively supporting them."]
The final candidates will run in the IOC Athlete Commission election during the Milan Winter Olympics next year, competing against candidates from around the world.
Historically, only two IOC Athlete Commission members have come from South Korea: taekwondo's Moon Dae-sung and table tennis's Yoo Seong-min.
Cha Jun-hwan and Won Yun-jong, who are challenging the role of 'sports diplomats,' will be decided as final candidates after a vote by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee Athlete Commission tomorrow.
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
