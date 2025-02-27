[News Today] JAIL TERM SOUGHT FOR DP CHAIR

입력 2025-02-27 15:50:31 수정 2025-02-27 15:52:01 News Today





[LEAD]

Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, charged with violating the Public Official Election Act. The appellate court is set to deliver its verdict on March 26.



[REPORT]

Prosecutors have sought a two-year prison sentence for main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.



It is the same as the sentence they requested in the first trial.



Prosecutors said that Lee had repeatedly lied to the public by taking advantage of broadcasts and parliamentary inspections, which greatly influenced voter choice.



They also said that the main opposition leader had shifted responsibility to land ministry officials to conceal his own corruption.



Previously, the first-trial court decided that Lee's denial of playing golf with the late Kim Moon-ki, a key official in the Daejang-dong development project, constitutes the public disclosure of false, misleading information under the election law.



The judges also found him guilty for stating that there had been threats from the land ministry regarding changing the use of a development area in Baekhyun-dong, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province. The bench sentenced Lee to one year in jail with a two-year suspension.



Appearing at Wednesday's hearing, Lee denied the charges, insisting that he had previously said he didn't know Kim because at the time, he couldn't remember the deceased.



Regarding his remarks on the Baekhyun-dong issue, Lee said that he had used the expression, since he remebered saying prior a failure to do something obligatory would lead to a problem.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

The substance, not the sentence, is important. The judiciary will make a wise

and fair decision based on substantive truth.



The appellate court will deliver a verdict for Lee at 2 p.m. on March 26.



Lee will lose his parliamentary seat and be barred from running in any official elections for ten years if he is sentenced to a jail term and it is upheld by the Supreme Court.