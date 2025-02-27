[News Today] FERTILITY RATE REBOUNDS

입력 2025-02-27 15:50:42 수정 2025-02-27 15:52:11 News Today





[LEAD]

South Korea's birth rate has halted its nine-year decline. Last year, it edged up to 0.75, defying fears of falling below 0.7. But will this trend hold into this year? We take a look.



[REPORT]

Eight children here having play time were all born last year.



In many cases, weddings and births took place post pandemic.



"We both married in 2022, conceived in a year and delivered in two years."



And statistics prove such an uptick.



Last year some 222-thousand marriages were recorded..



A 15% on-year rise, marking the steepest gain since 1970.



How people feel about having children has also improved.



There's a 3% rise in married couples who believe it's better to have kids.



Jo Eun-byul / Seoul resident

Many of my friends are undergoing in vitro fertilization, I also see a lot more

strollers these days.



The country's fertility rate has been on a steady decline since posting 1.24 in 2015.

After plunging to 0.72 in 2023, the figure slightly rebounded to 0.75 last year.



Korea is finally freed from the infamous title of having the world's lowest birth rate with Hong Kong taking that title.



However the rate remains in the 0.7 range for the third year meaning there's still a long way to go.



The effects of delayed marriages during the pandemic will eventually taper off.



Finding a more fundamental solution in achieving work-life balance is still a struggle for many.



"We want to give birth if conditions allow. (Right.) But it's really taxing. We also

have jobs."



The Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy predicts the total fertility rate will inch up further to 0.79 this year, considering data such as the number of applicants for pregnancy and childbirth vouchers.