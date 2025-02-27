News Today

[News Today] OUNTERING EXCESSIVE TREATMENT

입력 2025.02.27 (15:51)

[LEAD]
The government is taking action against excessive insurance costs for minor traffic accidents. It aims to stop high medical payouts for minor injuries like mild muscle pains, where individuals repeatedly seek treatment. This move is expected to reduce the financial burden for auto insurance holders.

[REPORT]
A passenger car swerves in front of another vehicle and abruptly slows down.

The rear vehicle brakes hard to avoid a collision.

As a result, the rear vehicle driver receives more than 200 rounds of outpatient service for the pain caused by the sudden stop.

In a similar case, two passengers in the car behind spent more than four million won, nearly 2,800 U.S. dollars, for treatment.

Patients with mild injuries such as sprain or muscle cramps caused by minor accidents received 1.3 trillion won, over 905 million dollars, for treatments in 2023 alone.

So-called 'future treatment cost,' paid in advance as a settlement even after initial treatments are over, amounts to a lot more.

It was customary for insurance companies to pay 'future treatment cost' for quick settlements, but from now on it will be difficult for patients with mild injuries to receive this payout.

Also, if a mild injury case seeks treatment for longer than eight weeks, additional documents such as medical charts will be needed in addition to a doctor's written diagnosis.

Kim Hong-mok/ Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
Insurance companies have been paying groundless future treatment costs for
victims' early settlement. We'll establish clear criteria so that only patients with
serious injuries will stand to receive it.

Also, up to three years of accident-free driving record will be recognized for children or spouse covered by family insurance.

The transport ministry expects automobile insurance premiums for individual drivers to be lowered by 3% starting next year.

