News Today

[News Today] MED QUOTA FREEZE FOR NEXT YEAR?

입력 2025.02.27 (15:51) 수정 2025.02.27 (15:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho has shown support for freezing next year's medical school admissions quota at previous levels. This is based on the condition that medical students currently on leave return. Despite this positive response, the complexity of opinions within the circle can leave the resolution of medical policy disputes up in the air.

[REPORT]
In a closed door meeting with education ministry officials held Monday, the chairs of medical colleges nationwide made a request for the medical school admissions quota for next year to return to the level before it was hiked, in an effort to encourage students to come back to school.

The deans hoped for a swift measure with the start of a new semester just around the corner.

To the request, deputy prime minister and minister of education Lee Ju-ho is known to have given a positive response saying that he can't be confident due to differences among ministries, but he will work to make sure the quota returns to the pre-hike level if students return to school.

After his remark made headlines, the presidential office balked at the idea calling it an undiscussed plan.

Speaking before parliament, the deputy prime minister stated an in-principle view.

Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education (Feb. 26)
Easing dispute between gov't and medical community is important but a social
consensus can also be reached in consideration of diverse public opinions.

Even if next year's quota is frozen, this can lead to whole other issues.

For instance, universities have already begun construction to expand facilities in response to the quota hike while many preparing for the college entrance exam have switched their goals to entering med school.

Some students voiced an even stronger demand that next year's quota should be slashed, given this year's increase.

Medical student on leave / (VOICE MODIFIED)
It feels surreal to us because the increased quota is so much larger than
the previous 3,000 level. Normal education is not possible.

With the expressed possibility of a quota freeze for next year, patients and civic groups meanwhile are up in arms in protest saying a closed-door deal is unacceptable.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MED QUOTA FREEZE FOR NEXT YEAR?
    • 입력 2025-02-27 15:51:21
    • 수정2025-02-27 15:52:29
    News Today

[LEAD]
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho has shown support for freezing next year's medical school admissions quota at previous levels. This is based on the condition that medical students currently on leave return. Despite this positive response, the complexity of opinions within the circle can leave the resolution of medical policy disputes up in the air.

[REPORT]
In a closed door meeting with education ministry officials held Monday, the chairs of medical colleges nationwide made a request for the medical school admissions quota for next year to return to the level before it was hiked, in an effort to encourage students to come back to school.

The deans hoped for a swift measure with the start of a new semester just around the corner.

To the request, deputy prime minister and minister of education Lee Ju-ho is known to have given a positive response saying that he can't be confident due to differences among ministries, but he will work to make sure the quota returns to the pre-hike level if students return to school.

After his remark made headlines, the presidential office balked at the idea calling it an undiscussed plan.

Speaking before parliament, the deputy prime minister stated an in-principle view.

Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education (Feb. 26)
Easing dispute between gov't and medical community is important but a social
consensus can also be reached in consideration of diverse public opinions.

Even if next year's quota is frozen, this can lead to whole other issues.

For instance, universities have already begun construction to expand facilities in response to the quota hike while many preparing for the college entrance exam have switched their goals to entering med school.

Some students voiced an even stronger demand that next year's quota should be slashed, given this year's increase.

Medical student on leave / (VOICE MODIFIED)
It feels surreal to us because the increased quota is so much larger than
the previous 3,000 level. Normal education is not possible.

With the expressed possibility of a quota freeze for next year, patients and civic groups meanwhile are up in arms in protest saying a closed-door deal is unacceptable.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 전력망확충·고준위방폐장·해상풍력 ‘에너지<br> 3법’ 본회의 통과

[속보] 전력망확충·고준위방폐장·해상풍력 ‘에너지 3법’ 본회의 통과
‘명태균 특검법’ 본회의 통과…여당 반발

‘명태균 특검법’ 본회의 통과…여당 반발
우 의장 “오늘 본회의 상법개정안 상정 않기로…여야 최대한 협의해 주시길”

우 의장 “오늘 본회의 상법개정안 상정 않기로…여야 최대한 협의해 주시길”
헌재 “마은혁 미임명, 국회 권한 침해”…‘직접 임명’ 청구는 각하

헌재 “마은혁 미임명, 국회 권한 침해”…‘직접 임명’ 청구는 각하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.