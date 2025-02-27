[News Today] MED QUOTA FREEZE FOR NEXT YEAR?

[LEAD]

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho has shown support for freezing next year's medical school admissions quota at previous levels. This is based on the condition that medical students currently on leave return. Despite this positive response, the complexity of opinions within the circle can leave the resolution of medical policy disputes up in the air.



[REPORT]

In a closed door meeting with education ministry officials held Monday, the chairs of medical colleges nationwide made a request for the medical school admissions quota for next year to return to the level before it was hiked, in an effort to encourage students to come back to school.



The deans hoped for a swift measure with the start of a new semester just around the corner.



To the request, deputy prime minister and minister of education Lee Ju-ho is known to have given a positive response saying that he can't be confident due to differences among ministries, but he will work to make sure the quota returns to the pre-hike level if students return to school.



After his remark made headlines, the presidential office balked at the idea calling it an undiscussed plan.



Speaking before parliament, the deputy prime minister stated an in-principle view.



Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education (Feb. 26)

Easing dispute between gov't and medical community is important but a social

consensus can also be reached in consideration of diverse public opinions.



Even if next year's quota is frozen, this can lead to whole other issues.



For instance, universities have already begun construction to expand facilities in response to the quota hike while many preparing for the college entrance exam have switched their goals to entering med school.



Some students voiced an even stronger demand that next year's quota should be slashed, given this year's increase.



Medical student on leave / (VOICE MODIFIED)

It feels surreal to us because the increased quota is so much larger than

the previous 3,000 level. Normal education is not possible.



With the expressed possibility of a quota freeze for next year, patients and civic groups meanwhile are up in arms in protest saying a closed-door deal is unacceptable.