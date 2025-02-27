[News Today] BURIAL URN THIEVES DEMAND MONEY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A heinous crime has unfolded in Jejudo- Island. Thieves targeted an ossuary, stealing cremation urns and demanding a ransom in the billions. The culprits, Chinese nationals who entered visa-free, have fled the country.
[REPORT]
Two Chinese men each carrying a hammer walk into the ossuary at a Buddhist temple in Jeju.
They use a suction machine to lift out the glass panel and proceed to place the burial urn in a bag.
They stole six urns in total. The missing urns were reported by the families visiting the ossuary.
Family member/(VOICE MODIFIED)
I was so shocked. My only thoughts were to find it no matter what. My siblings
who lived far away all came here after hearing the news.
The thieves apparently showed the ossuary employees the photos of the stolen urns and demanded approximately 2.8 billion won, almost two million U.S. dollars, for the return of the urns.
Temple ossuary employee/(VOICE MODIFIED)
We were contacted through Telegram. They told us to wire USD 2 mn if we
wanted the urns back.
Police searched the nearby mountains for two days before finding the urns buried in the ground and returned the remains to the families.
The Chinese thieves had reportedly scouted the charnel house beforehand and prepared thoroughly for the crime.
Choi Jae-ho/ Jeju Dongbu Police Station
They scouted two ossuaries before choosing the target. The crime was planned
thoroughly, visiting the targeted ossuary three times.
The police have discovered that the thieves who entered Jeju visa-free escaped overseas right after the crime and asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] BURIAL URN THIEVES DEMAND MONEY
-
- 입력 2025-02-27 15:51:27
- 수정2025-02-27 15:52:41
[LEAD]
A heinous crime has unfolded in Jejudo- Island. Thieves targeted an ossuary, stealing cremation urns and demanding a ransom in the billions. The culprits, Chinese nationals who entered visa-free, have fled the country.
[REPORT]
Two Chinese men each carrying a hammer walk into the ossuary at a Buddhist temple in Jeju.
They use a suction machine to lift out the glass panel and proceed to place the burial urn in a bag.
They stole six urns in total. The missing urns were reported by the families visiting the ossuary.
Family member/(VOICE MODIFIED)
I was so shocked. My only thoughts were to find it no matter what. My siblings
who lived far away all came here after hearing the news.
The thieves apparently showed the ossuary employees the photos of the stolen urns and demanded approximately 2.8 billion won, almost two million U.S. dollars, for the return of the urns.
Temple ossuary employee/(VOICE MODIFIED)
We were contacted through Telegram. They told us to wire USD 2 mn if we
wanted the urns back.
Police searched the nearby mountains for two days before finding the urns buried in the ground and returned the remains to the families.
The Chinese thieves had reportedly scouted the charnel house beforehand and prepared thoroughly for the crime.
Choi Jae-ho/ Jeju Dongbu Police Station
They scouted two ossuaries before choosing the target. The crime was planned
thoroughly, visiting the targeted ossuary three times.
The police have discovered that the thieves who entered Jeju visa-free escaped overseas right after the crime and asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.