[News Today] JEJU HAENYEO RETIREMENT CEREMONY

입력 2025-02-27 15:51:33 수정 2025-02-27 15:52:50 News Today





[LEAD]

A grand retirement ceremony took place in Jejudo Island for women divers, haenyeo, marking their departure from a lifetime at sea. Even on their final dive, thoughts of the ocean and the next generation of haenyeos filled their minds.



[REPORT]

A 90-passenger yacht departs from the port.



The passengers are Jeju haenyeos or women divers dressed in white traditional diving outfits.



This is a retirement ceremony for eight Jeju women divers, the oldest one being 95-year-old Yun Geum-ja with an 80-year career as a haenyeo.



All of them have been working in this field for more than sixty years.



Before they leave the sea for good, they watch the performance of junior haenyeos not much younger than themselves.



The junior divers collect sea cucumber and seaweed from the sea to celebrate their seniors' retirement.



Kim Bang-ja/ Junior Haenyeo

I hope they remain healthy and live long lives.



This is the sixth retirement ceremony for Jeju haenyeos.



The meaningful ceremony was organized using donations and sponsorships from local communities to celebrate haenyeo, a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage.



The Coast Guard also willingly guarded the farewell ceremony for their longtime haenyeo friends.



Yang Jong-hoon/ Dir., Jeju Haenyeo Culture, Art Research Assn

Although they were called treasures or world-renowned, they didn’t get the type

of retirement ceremony they deserve. I wanted the Haenyeo's greatness to be publicized through the ceremony.



There are some 2,800 Jeju women divers now, a 37% drop from ten years ago.



Due to advanced age and changes in the fishing environment, 37 women divers died on the job over the past five years.



But haenyeos still say that the Jeju sea bring hope for the future.



They remind Koreans of what they must cherish and preserve.



Hong Chun-ja/ Retiring Haenyeo (87-years-old)

I pass along the sea as a gift, so you should protect the sea and live long

enough to be successful and make a lot of money.