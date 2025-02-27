News Today

[News Today] JEJU HAENYEO RETIREMENT CEREMONY

입력 2025.02.27 (15:51) 수정 2025.02.27 (15:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A grand retirement ceremony took place in Jejudo Island for women divers, haenyeo, marking their departure from a lifetime at sea. Even on their final dive, thoughts of the ocean and the next generation of haenyeos filled their minds.

[REPORT]
A 90-passenger yacht departs from the port.

The passengers are Jeju haenyeos or women divers dressed in white traditional diving outfits.

This is a retirement ceremony for eight Jeju women divers, the oldest one being 95-year-old Yun Geum-ja with an 80-year career as a haenyeo.

All of them have been working in this field for more than sixty years.

Before they leave the sea for good, they watch the performance of junior haenyeos not much younger than themselves.

The junior divers collect sea cucumber and seaweed from the sea to celebrate their seniors' retirement.

Kim Bang-ja/ Junior Haenyeo
I hope they remain healthy and live long lives.

This is the sixth retirement ceremony for Jeju haenyeos.

The meaningful ceremony was organized using donations and sponsorships from local communities to celebrate haenyeo, a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage.

The Coast Guard also willingly guarded the farewell ceremony for their longtime haenyeo friends.

Yang Jong-hoon/ Dir., Jeju Haenyeo Culture, Art Research Assn
Although they were called treasures or world-renowned, they didn’t get the type
of retirement ceremony they deserve. I wanted the Haenyeo's greatness to be publicized through the ceremony.

There are some 2,800 Jeju women divers now, a 37% drop from ten years ago.

Due to advanced age and changes in the fishing environment, 37 women divers died on the job over the past five years.

But haenyeos still say that the Jeju sea bring hope for the future.

They remind Koreans of what they must cherish and preserve.

Hong Chun-ja/ Retiring Haenyeo (87-years-old)
I pass along the sea as a gift, so you should protect the sea and live long
enough to be successful and make a lot of money.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] JEJU HAENYEO RETIREMENT CEREMONY
    • 입력 2025-02-27 15:51:33
    • 수정2025-02-27 15:52:50
    News Today

[LEAD]
A grand retirement ceremony took place in Jejudo Island for women divers, haenyeo, marking their departure from a lifetime at sea. Even on their final dive, thoughts of the ocean and the next generation of haenyeos filled their minds.

[REPORT]
A 90-passenger yacht departs from the port.

The passengers are Jeju haenyeos or women divers dressed in white traditional diving outfits.

This is a retirement ceremony for eight Jeju women divers, the oldest one being 95-year-old Yun Geum-ja with an 80-year career as a haenyeo.

All of them have been working in this field for more than sixty years.

Before they leave the sea for good, they watch the performance of junior haenyeos not much younger than themselves.

The junior divers collect sea cucumber and seaweed from the sea to celebrate their seniors' retirement.

Kim Bang-ja/ Junior Haenyeo
I hope they remain healthy and live long lives.

This is the sixth retirement ceremony for Jeju haenyeos.

The meaningful ceremony was organized using donations and sponsorships from local communities to celebrate haenyeo, a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage.

The Coast Guard also willingly guarded the farewell ceremony for their longtime haenyeo friends.

Yang Jong-hoon/ Dir., Jeju Haenyeo Culture, Art Research Assn
Although they were called treasures or world-renowned, they didn’t get the type
of retirement ceremony they deserve. I wanted the Haenyeo's greatness to be publicized through the ceremony.

There are some 2,800 Jeju women divers now, a 37% drop from ten years ago.

Due to advanced age and changes in the fishing environment, 37 women divers died on the job over the past five years.

But haenyeos still say that the Jeju sea bring hope for the future.

They remind Koreans of what they must cherish and preserve.

Hong Chun-ja/ Retiring Haenyeo (87-years-old)
I pass along the sea as a gift, so you should protect the sea and live long
enough to be successful and make a lot of money.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 전력망확충·고준위방폐장·해상풍력 ‘에너지<br> 3법’ 본회의 통과

[속보] 전력망확충·고준위방폐장·해상풍력 ‘에너지 3법’ 본회의 통과
‘명태균 특검법’ 본회의 통과…여당 반발

‘명태균 특검법’ 본회의 통과…여당 반발
우 의장 “오늘 본회의 상법개정안 상정 않기로…여야 최대한 협의해 주시길”

우 의장 “오늘 본회의 상법개정안 상정 않기로…여야 최대한 협의해 주시길”
헌재 “마은혁 미임명, 국회 권한 침해”…‘직접 임명’ 청구는 각하

헌재 “마은혁 미임명, 국회 권한 침해”…‘직접 임명’ 청구는 각하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.