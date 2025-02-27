[News Today] TWICE WARNS AGAINST STALKING
[LEAD]
Girl group TWICE has expressed distress over stalking incidents and announced plans for strong legal action.
[REPORT]
TWICE has strongly warned against stalking in an official statement issued by its agency on Wednesday.
In the statement titled "A firm warning against stalking," the girl group said that someone has been persistently sending letters containing inappropriate content and photos fueled by delusions.
They stated that the individual is seen loitering and lingering around members' workplaces and nearby their residence.
They complain that these acts cause severe mental distress not only to TWICE members but also to those around them.
In response, their agency has tightened security to ensure the safety of the Twice members, pledging to take all possible legal measures if the stalking continues.
Back in 2019, TWICE was known to have fallen victim to stalking, sparking concerns among fans.
The stalker, reportedly known to be a German citizen, released online posts that he was in relationship with Nayeon of the group and attempted to approach her on a plane. He was sued by JYP Entertainment on criminal charges.
