Joint inspection on residual safety

[Anchor]

Following this collapse incident, safety concerns regarding the remaining structures have also been raised.

With the suggestion of possible further collapses, the relevant authorities plan to conduct a joint inspection tomorrow (Feb. 28) to assess safety in this regard.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.

[Report]

This is the site of the collapse on the Sejong-Anseong Expressway, which resulted in 10 casualties.

Concrete debris is piled up beneath the bridge, and the 50-meter-high pier stands precariously.

This pier was significantly impacted by the collapsing structures during the incident.

Some experts are raising concerns about the possibility of further collapse of the pier.

As the concrete beams collapsed, the pier may have also shaken, potentially causing damage to the pier itself.

[Lee Song-kyu/President of the Korea Safety Experts Association: "Externally, it looks fine now, but it could be on the verge of collapsing, moments away from falling."]

If the damage is severe, there are concerns that even a strong wind could lead to the collapse of the pier.

The construction site where the accident occurred is located just over a hundred meters away from nearby residential homes.

[Yoo Bok-deok/Village Resident: "There is a bit of a distance (from my home), but it still worries me. What if it collapses again?"]

Regarding the concerns of further collapse, Hyundai Engineering stated "Access is currently restricted, and we will conduct a detailed investigation and structural review to make a judgment."

The police and the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, along with other relevant agencies, plan to conduct a joint inspection tomorrow and also carry out a safety diagnosis of the remaining structures.

It is expected that it will take several months to receive the results of the inspection.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

