NK sends more troops to Ukraine war

[Anchor]



It has been confirmed that North Korea has recently sent additional troops to the Ukraine war.



The number is estimated to be between 1,000 and 3,000.



Among the troops initially deployed, casualties have reached about 4,000, and now more troops have been sent.



Jo Hye-jin reports.



[Report]



In mid-January, the North Korean army was said to have disappeared from the front lines due to massive troop losses.



However, they reappeared at the front line in Kursk earlier this month.



These are the second batch of deployed troops, estimated to be between 1,000 and as many as 3,000.



South Korea's National Intelligence Service stated that North Korean troops were redeployed to the Kursk front starting from the first week of February and are currently verifying the scale of the additional deployment.



Previously, Ukrainian sources had assessed the number to be around 2,000.



[Alyona Getmanchuk/Head of Ukrainian Delegation Visiting Korea/Interview on Feb. 24: "They are regrouping. The are waiting for another around 2,000 people to replenish, to come and to replenish the losses they already had."]



Of the approximately 11,000 troops North Korea initially deployed, about 4,000 have been killed or injured.



Recently, Russia has even sent mechanized units to help North Korean troops isolated in the Kursk region escape, but the operation failed after being detected by Ukrainian drones.



[Ukrainian Media/Feb. 26(Local Time): "As Russians moved into position under the cover of darkness, the Ukrainians unleashed a rain of cluster munitions, ensuring that it would a night Russians would never forget."]



Therefore, intelligence agencies are monitoring whether the additional North Korean troops include mechanized forces equipped with modern warfare capabilities such as drones or electronic equipment.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



[Anchor]



▲Troop deployment aimed at military technology... North Korea's survival hinges on close ties with Russia▲



The continued deployment of North Korean troops is interpreted as a result of the overlapping interests between Russia and North Korea.



Russia, which has entered into ceasefire negotiations, aims to secure as much territory as possible, while North Korea seeks to acquire military technology and earn foreign currency through closer ties with Russia.



Next, we have a report from Kim Yong-jun.



[Report]



Kursk, occupied by Ukraine, is a place that Russia must reclaim.



It is the first instance since World War II where Russian territory has been lost, providing not only a matter of pride but also a justification for restoring its original land.



Ukraine cannot afford to concede either.



In the midst of ongoing ceasefire negotiations, it is a place that must be defended as much as possible to enhance their negotiating power.



As a result, it has become the site of the fiercest battles between the two countries, and North Korean troops sent to fight, unaware of the need for ground forces in the open terrain, are suffering casualties.



Through this deployment, North Korea aims to acquire military technology and earn foreign currency.



The manufacturing and operational technology of drone bombs has proven effective in the Ukraine war, inflicting significant damage on North Korean troops.



These are cheap weapons that North Korea covets, as its conventional forces are inferior to ours.



Additionally, the completion of nuclear-powered submarines or reconnaissance satellites, which North Korea has publicly declared, is impossible without Russian assistance.



[Jang Yong/Professor of Military Strategy at the Joint Forces Military University: "Technologies such as submarine technology and hypersonic technology are absolutely necessary, and they will try to obtain them. North Korea is also facing a difficult economic situation externally. They are likely trying to earn foreign currency through more participation."]



Chairman Kim Jong-un has recently visited military training institutions and instructed them to "acquire practical experience in modern warfare and master advanced weapons and technology," which is interpreted as an intention to apply the technology and practical experience gained from the deployment to the North Korean military.



This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



