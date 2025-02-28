Western tourists visit N. Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has allowed entry to Western group tourists for the first time in five years since closing its borders due to COVID-19.



There are also predictions that civilian tourism will soon be fully resumed.



This is a report by reporter Kim Gi-hwa.



[Report]



A video posted on the social media of a French travel YouTuber.



[Pierre-emile Biot/Travel YouTuber: "Guess where I am!"]



He is waiting for a bus in Yanji, China, to go on a group tour to North Korea.



Pierre, who toured the Rason Special Economic Zone for five days starting from the 20th, visited coastal parks, a beer factory, and a deer farm, and also posted a photo of North Korean beer served during meals.



While there have been Russian tourists, this is the first time North Korea has allowed civilian tourism from the West since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out five years ago.



[Simon Cockerell/North Korea Travel Agency Manager: "Since January of 2020, the country has been closed to all international tourists, so we are glad to have finally found an opening in the Rason area in the far north of North Korea."]



This travel agency plans to recruit tourists from Europe in the future, but it is still 'too early' to consider this a complete reopening of civilian tourism.



A 4-day Rason tour package scheduled to depart on the 24th from a Chinese travel agency was canceled on the day of departure, and other packages have also been canceled or postponed one after another.



[Chinese travel agency selling North Korea packages: "You cannot go (to Pyongyang) right now. (Why? I just saw a 4-day package for over 4,000 yuan (900,000 won) on the website, why can't I sign up?) It isn't opened yet."]



However, it has been confirmed that travel agency officials are entering North Korea for investment purposes or to conduct research for product development.



Additionally, the Galma Coastal Tourist Area, which Chairman Kim Jong-un has personally overseen, is expected to open in June this year after ten years of construction, leading to expectations that efforts to attract foreign tourists will intensify.



KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



