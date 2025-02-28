News 9

BAI's inspection of election body

[Anchor]

However, today (Feb. 27), the Constitutional Court concluded that the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI)'s inspection of the National Election Commission(NEC) was unconstitutional.

It said it does not align with the intention of designating the NEC as an independent constitutional institution.

However, it did not grant a free pass, stating that the NEC should strengthen its own audit functions.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court justices unanimously determined that the BAI's inspection of the NEC was unconstitutional and illegal.

They believed that if the BAI, which is under the President, conducts inspections on the NEC, it risks undermining public trust in the fairness and neutrality of the NEC.

They also stated that it contradicts the intent of the constitutional amendment that designated the NEC as an independent constitutional institution to block the influence of the President and others.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "Therefore, this inspection is conducted without constitutional and legal authority, and corresponds to an unconstitutional and illegal inspection..."]

The President is active as a member of a specific political party, and since the head and the commissioners of the BAI are appointed by the President, it is difficult to exclude the possibility that the BAI represents the interests of a specific political party.

The court also pointed out that even if the law governing the BAI is amended to include the NEC as a subject of inspection, this would be an unconstitutional law that violates the constitution.

However, the Constitutional Court emphasized that this decision is by no means an attempt to overlook corrupt acts and urged the NEC to effectively operate its own inspection body with independence and expertise.

It also made it clear that being a constitutional institution does not exempt the NEC from national investigations by the National Assembly or investigations by law enforcement agencies.

The BAI stated regarding the Constitutional Court's judgment, "It is difficult to accept, but we respect the decision."

Previously, the NEC filed a request for a dispute adjudication with the Constitutional Court, claiming that the inspection conducted by the BAI infringed upon its authority.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

