Election Commission misconduct

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This audit revealed how seriously the Election Commission employees have violated service regulations.



They processed overseas vacations as regular working shifts and turned a blind eye to unauthorized leave approvals.



Continuing with reporter Lee Hyun-jun.



[Report]



An employee of the Gangwon Election Commission, Mr. A, left the office at 1 PM on Friday, July 17, 2015.



He immediately went to Incheon Airport and returned from a trip to Japan on Tuesday, July 28, at 4 PM.



However, over the 11 days that he was away, Mr. A did not have a single day of approved leave.



The entire period was processed as regular working days.



Mr. A also converted 25 days of his already used leave days into sick leave through a so-called self-approval system.



This is because converting leave to sick leave allows for full salary payment.



In this way, he received a salary of 38 million won for 100 days of unauthorized absence and 81 days of false sick leave processed as regular work days.



The Jeonbuk Election Commission approved employee B's leave for training to attend law school in 2018.



According to the Election Commission's regulations, leave for law school attendance is not permitted, but the National Election Commission overlooked this fact.



Moreover, the National Election Commission even refused to submit audit materials to hide cases of promotions that did not meet the required training hours.



The Board of Audit and Inspection identified a total of 37 illegal and unfair issues, including hiring, in the organization and service areas through this audit.



The Board stated, "We confirmed the lax personnel management practices across the organization and service areas of the Election Commission."



The Board of Audit and Inspection demanded the dismissal of Gangwon Election Commission employee A and the recovery of unjust salary, and urged the Jeonbuk Election Commission to take precautions against recurrence for approving unauthorized leave.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!