News 9

How to hold the NEC accountable?

입력 2025.02.28 (00:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Election Commission will no longer be subject to audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

It has already been revealed that there are limitations to the oversight by other institutions such as the National Assembly.

For now, we can only hope that the NEC, which has stated it will strengthen its internal inspections, will not betray the expectations of the public any further.

Next, we have reporter Shin Ji-hye.

[Report]

When the hiring corruption at the Election Commission was revealed in 2023, investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection began simultaneously.

The Election Commission refused the audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection, citing its status as an independent constitutional body.

However, it agreed to undergo investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, the National Assembly's National Investigation Committee, and law enforcement agencies.

However, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission protested less than a month later.

[Jeong Seung-yoon/Former Vice Chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission/June 2023: "The Election Commission is not cooperating and is responding in a non-cooperative manner to the on-site investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission."]

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission can only conduct investigations with the consent of the Election Commission, and it cannot compel the submission of documents.

After an insufficient investigation, 28 individuals were reported, but recently all were cleared of charges.

The National Assembly's audit also has limitations as it must rely solely on the materials submitted by the Election Commission.

[National Assembly Administrative Safety Committee Staff/Voice Altered: "If the Election Commission refuses to answer, citing personal information or ongoing investigations or audits, there is essentially no way for the National Assembly to oversee the Election Commission."]

The Election Commission also conducted its own internal audit at the time, but only 10 cases of nepotism were identified.

There is criticism that past probes were a blunt knife compared to the latest inspection by the Board of Audit and Inspection, which has uncovered over 800 cases through a comprehensive review of hiring over the past 10 years.

Although the Election Commission stated it would "enhance the fairness of personnel and audits," it is difficult to trust this commitment.

The People Power Party criticized that the Constitutional Court has granted the Election Commission an omnipotent 'right to defend against audits.'

The Democratic Party pointed out that the Yoon Suk Yeol government's Board of Audit and Inspection has been restrained from abusing its illegal powers.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • How to hold the NEC accountable?
    • 입력 2025-02-28 00:28:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Election Commission will no longer be subject to audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

It has already been revealed that there are limitations to the oversight by other institutions such as the National Assembly.

For now, we can only hope that the NEC, which has stated it will strengthen its internal inspections, will not betray the expectations of the public any further.

Next, we have reporter Shin Ji-hye.

[Report]

When the hiring corruption at the Election Commission was revealed in 2023, investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection began simultaneously.

The Election Commission refused the audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection, citing its status as an independent constitutional body.

However, it agreed to undergo investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, the National Assembly's National Investigation Committee, and law enforcement agencies.

However, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission protested less than a month later.

[Jeong Seung-yoon/Former Vice Chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission/June 2023: "The Election Commission is not cooperating and is responding in a non-cooperative manner to the on-site investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission."]

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission can only conduct investigations with the consent of the Election Commission, and it cannot compel the submission of documents.

After an insufficient investigation, 28 individuals were reported, but recently all were cleared of charges.

The National Assembly's audit also has limitations as it must rely solely on the materials submitted by the Election Commission.

[National Assembly Administrative Safety Committee Staff/Voice Altered: "If the Election Commission refuses to answer, citing personal information or ongoing investigations or audits, there is essentially no way for the National Assembly to oversee the Election Commission."]

The Election Commission also conducted its own internal audit at the time, but only 10 cases of nepotism were identified.

There is criticism that past probes were a blunt knife compared to the latest inspection by the Board of Audit and Inspection, which has uncovered over 800 cases through a comprehensive review of hiring over the past 10 years.

Although the Election Commission stated it would "enhance the fairness of personnel and audits," it is difficult to trust this commitment.

The People Power Party criticized that the Constitutional Court has granted the Election Commission an omnipotent 'right to defend against audits.'

The Democratic Party pointed out that the Yoon Suk Yeol government's Board of Audit and Inspection has been restrained from abusing its illegal powers.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.
신지혜
신지혜 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?
“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용

“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용
북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…<br>“격전지에 재투입”

북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…“격전지에 재투입”
[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 <br>로프 없었다”

[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 로프 없었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.