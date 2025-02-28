How to hold the NEC accountable?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Election Commission will no longer be subject to audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection.



It has already been revealed that there are limitations to the oversight by other institutions such as the National Assembly.



For now, we can only hope that the NEC, which has stated it will strengthen its internal inspections, will not betray the expectations of the public any further.



Next, we have reporter Shin Ji-hye.



[Report]



When the hiring corruption at the Election Commission was revealed in 2023, investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and audits by the Board of Audit and Inspection began simultaneously.



The Election Commission refused the audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection, citing its status as an independent constitutional body.



However, it agreed to undergo investigations by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, the National Assembly's National Investigation Committee, and law enforcement agencies.



However, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission protested less than a month later.



[Jeong Seung-yoon/Former Vice Chair of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission/June 2023: "The Election Commission is not cooperating and is responding in a non-cooperative manner to the on-site investigation by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission."]



The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission can only conduct investigations with the consent of the Election Commission, and it cannot compel the submission of documents.



After an insufficient investigation, 28 individuals were reported, but recently all were cleared of charges.



The National Assembly's audit also has limitations as it must rely solely on the materials submitted by the Election Commission.



[National Assembly Administrative Safety Committee Staff/Voice Altered: "If the Election Commission refuses to answer, citing personal information or ongoing investigations or audits, there is essentially no way for the National Assembly to oversee the Election Commission."]



The Election Commission also conducted its own internal audit at the time, but only 10 cases of nepotism were identified.



There is criticism that past probes were a blunt knife compared to the latest inspection by the Board of Audit and Inspection, which has uncovered over 800 cases through a comprehensive review of hiring over the past 10 years.



Although the Election Commission stated it would "enhance the fairness of personnel and audits," it is difficult to trust this commitment.



The People Power Party criticized that the Constitutional Court has granted the Election Commission an omnipotent 'right to defend against audits.'



The Democratic Party pointed out that the Yoon Suk Yeol government's Board of Audit and Inspection has been restrained from abusing its illegal powers.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



