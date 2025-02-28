Ma's appointment may delay trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is appointed, there is a possibility that the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial could be delayed.



This is because if nominee Ma participates in the impeachment trial, the arguments will need to be resumed.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



The issue is the timing of the appointment of nominee Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court justice.



If nominee Ma is appointed before the ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court will have to decide whether nominee Ma can participate in the trial.



If nominee Ma does not participate, the ruling will be made by the current eight-member panel.



The ruling is expected to be delivered around mid-March as initially anticipated.



However, if he participates, the conclusion of the impeachment trial case must be reached by a nine-member panel.



In this case, a 'renewal of arguments' procedure must be followed.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "In the current state, he cannot participate in the decision-making process of President Yoon's impeachment trial. To include him, the arguments must be reopened. After reopening the arguments, a renewal of arguments procedure must be followed."]



In other words, with nominee Ma participating, the arguments will need to be resumed and evidence reviewed, which will inevitably delay the ruling date.



The renewal of arguments is conducted by listening to recordings of all the testimonies and evidence investigation processes that have been presented so far.



To shorten the time, the presiding judge may opt for a 'simplified renewal' method, which only explains the key points, but there is a possibility that President Yoon's side may not agree to this.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



