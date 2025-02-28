News 9

Ma's appointment may delay trial

입력 2025.02.28 (00:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

If nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is appointed, there is a possibility that the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial could be delayed.

This is because if nominee Ma participates in the impeachment trial, the arguments will need to be resumed.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The issue is the timing of the appointment of nominee Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court justice.

If nominee Ma is appointed before the ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court will have to decide whether nominee Ma can participate in the trial.

If nominee Ma does not participate, the ruling will be made by the current eight-member panel.

The ruling is expected to be delivered around mid-March as initially anticipated.

However, if he participates, the conclusion of the impeachment trial case must be reached by a nine-member panel.

In this case, a 'renewal of arguments' procedure must be followed.

[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "In the current state, he cannot participate in the decision-making process of President Yoon's impeachment trial. To include him, the arguments must be reopened. After reopening the arguments, a renewal of arguments procedure must be followed."]

In other words, with nominee Ma participating, the arguments will need to be resumed and evidence reviewed, which will inevitably delay the ruling date.

The renewal of arguments is conducted by listening to recordings of all the testimonies and evidence investigation processes that have been presented so far.

To shorten the time, the presiding judge may opt for a 'simplified renewal' method, which only explains the key points, but there is a possibility that President Yoon's side may not agree to this.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ma's appointment may delay trial
    • 입력 2025-02-28 00:28:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

If nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is appointed, there is a possibility that the ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial could be delayed.

This is because if nominee Ma participates in the impeachment trial, the arguments will need to be resumed.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

The issue is the timing of the appointment of nominee Ma Eun-hyuk as a Constitutional Court justice.

If nominee Ma is appointed before the ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court will have to decide whether nominee Ma can participate in the trial.

If nominee Ma does not participate, the ruling will be made by the current eight-member panel.

The ruling is expected to be delivered around mid-March as initially anticipated.

However, if he participates, the conclusion of the impeachment trial case must be reached by a nine-member panel.

In this case, a 'renewal of arguments' procedure must be followed.

[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "In the current state, he cannot participate in the decision-making process of President Yoon's impeachment trial. To include him, the arguments must be reopened. After reopening the arguments, a renewal of arguments procedure must be followed."]

In other words, with nominee Ma participating, the arguments will need to be resumed and evidence reviewed, which will inevitably delay the ruling date.

The renewal of arguments is conducted by listening to recordings of all the testimonies and evidence investigation processes that have been presented so far.

To shorten the time, the presiding judge may opt for a 'simplified renewal' method, which only explains the key points, but there is a possibility that President Yoon's side may not agree to this.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
박민경
박민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?
“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용

“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용
북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…<br>“격전지에 재투입”

북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…“격전지에 재투입”
[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 <br>로프 없었다”

[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 로프 없었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.