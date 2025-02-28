News 9

BIA uncovers unfair hiring at NEC

[Anchor]

The Board of Audit and Inspection has confirmed that there has been systematic hiring irregularities at the National Election Commission over the past 10 years.

The NES has committed irregularities to the extent that hiring family members and relatives has become a tradition, with no sight of order.

The Board of Audit and Inspection has confirmed that there are over 800 violations of regulations.

First, reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

Former Deputy Secretary General Song Bong-seop was accused of soliciting the hiring of his daughter.

[Song Bong-seop/Former Deputy Secretary General of the National Election Commission/March 2024: "(Do you admit to soliciting the hiring of your daughter?) ... (Don't you have anything to say to the general applicants who are preparing ?) ..."]

In 2018, it was revealed through the audit results that former Deputy Secretary General Song had solicited hiring, saying, "It's not because she's my daughter, but she is really kind and diligent," to the personnel officer of the Chungbuk Election Commission.

Ultimately, the daughter of former Deputy Secretary General Song was the only one to pass the competitive hiring process.

There were also instances of manipulating interview scores to ensure that children of employees would pass.

In 2021, Mr. A, a manager at the Gyeongnam Election Commission, informed Mr. B, the hiring officer, that his child had applied, and Mr. B instructed that five candidates, including Mr. A's child, be passed in the interview.

When an applicant not on the list made it into the passing range, the hiring official changed the interview scores, disqualifying the originally qualified top two candidates.

The NEC conducted this type of competitive hiring 291 times over 10 years, and the BAI revealed that there were violations in all hiring processes, totaling 878 cases.

In particular, hiring officials stated, "There was a tradition of hiring relatives to select trustworthy people," and "The National Election Commission is a 'family company'; as long as elections are conducted well, that's all that matters."

[Kim Jin-kyung/Director of the 3rd Division of the Board of Audit and Inspection: "The personnel-related laws and standards were set loosely and carelessly, and they responded complacently despite being aware of family hiring, etc."]

The BAI has requested severe disciplinary action and notification of personnel data for 32 individuals, including the former Secretary General of the NEC.

This is Hyun Ye-seul from KBS News.

