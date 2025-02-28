News 9

Court: Choi obligated to appoint Ma

입력 2025.02.28 (00:28)

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has determined that Acting President Choi Sang-mok's failure to appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is an unlawful act that infringes upon the authority of the National Assembly.

The court's decision states that if there are no issues with the nominee selection process, the acting president is obligated to appoint justices.

First, reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

Among the three Constitutional Court justice nominees elected by the National Assembly, only nominee Ma Eun-hyuk was not appointed by Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President/Dec. 31, 2024: "I will appoint the remaining one as soon as the agreement between the ruling and opposition parties is confirmed."]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik filed a petition for a dispute over authority against Acting President Choi, stating that "the authority of the National Assembly has been infringed upon."

After 55 days, the Constitutional Court unanimously ruled that Acting President Choi infringed upon the National Assembly's election authority.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "The failure to appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a justice of the Constitutional Court is an infringement on the constitutional right of the petitioner to constitute the Constitutional Court through the election of justices granted by the Constitution."]

The Constitutional Court determined that as long as the elected justices meet the legal qualifications and there are no procedural defects, the president is obligated to appoint justices.

It also stated that this obligation applies to the acting president as well.

The claim from Acting President Choi's side that "the appointment was withheld due to a lack of agreement between the ruling and opposition parties" was also not accepted.

The Constitutional Court found no issue with Speaker Woo filing the petition without the National Assembly plenary vote, but three justices who left a separate opinion citing "procedural defects" determined that the defect was corrected by the resolution passed by the National Assembly on the 14th urging the appointment of Justice Ma.

However, the Constitutional Court dismissed the request for the court to directly order Acting President Choi to appoint nominee Ma or to confirm his status as a justice, stating that there is "no legal basis" for such a request.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

공민경
공민경 기자

