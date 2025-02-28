Parties on Judge Ma's appointment

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If candidate Ma Eun-hyuk is appointed, it could become a variable in the impeachment trial results of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The opposition party has urged for the immediate appointment of candidate Ma, while the ruling party expressed regret over the Constitutional Court's decision.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok has not disclosed the timing or decision regarding the appointment.



Next, reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok's side stated that they respect the Constitutional Court's judgment but did not clarify their position on the appointment.



They are suggesting that they would analyze the Constitutional Court's decision and gather opinions for careful consideration, but given that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is still pending, it seems unlikely that an appointment will be made immediately.



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who filed a dispute over authority, urged that candidate Ma should be appointed immediately before the presidential impeachment trial.



[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I request that the appointment process be expedited to conclude the restoration of the nine-member system of the Constitutional Court."]



The Democratic Party also pressured for the appointment of candidate Ma, stating that acting President Choi should apologize for undermining the separation of powers.



[Cho Seung-rae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The Constitutional Court's decision serves as a wake-up call to the Choi Sang-mok acting system, which arbitrarily disregarded and ignored the National Assembly's decisions."]



However, the DP hold the position that the impeachment trial could be delayed due to the appointment of candidate Ma, and thus the ruling should be made with an 'eight-member system.'



The People Power Party clearly stated their opposition to the appointment of candidate Ma, arguing that the Constitutional Court did not consider the parliamentary practice of appointing judges by consensus between the ruling and opposition parties.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It is as if the Constitutional Court has tolerated the parliamentary dictatorship of the majority party. I cannot express my regret enough. The Constitutional Court has abandoned its path and its essence..."]



The PPP also emphasized that the request for the Constitutional Court to confirm candidate Ma's status as a judge was dismissed, as the Constitutional Court does not have the authority to compel the acting Prime Minister to make an appointment.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!