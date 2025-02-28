News 9

Parties on Judge Ma's appointment

입력 2025.02.28 (00:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

If candidate Ma Eun-hyuk is appointed, it could become a variable in the impeachment trial results of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The opposition party has urged for the immediate appointment of candidate Ma, while the ruling party expressed regret over the Constitutional Court's decision.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has not disclosed the timing or decision regarding the appointment.

Next, reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok's side stated that they respect the Constitutional Court's judgment but did not clarify their position on the appointment.

They are suggesting that they would analyze the Constitutional Court's decision and gather opinions for careful consideration, but given that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is still pending, it seems unlikely that an appointment will be made immediately.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who filed a dispute over authority, urged that candidate Ma should be appointed immediately before the presidential impeachment trial.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I request that the appointment process be expedited to conclude the restoration of the nine-member system of the Constitutional Court."]

The Democratic Party also pressured for the appointment of candidate Ma, stating that acting President Choi should apologize for undermining the separation of powers.

[Cho Seung-rae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The Constitutional Court's decision serves as a wake-up call to the Choi Sang-mok acting system, which arbitrarily disregarded and ignored the National Assembly's decisions."]

However, the DP hold the position that the impeachment trial could be delayed due to the appointment of candidate Ma, and thus the ruling should be made with an 'eight-member system.'

The People Power Party clearly stated their opposition to the appointment of candidate Ma, arguing that the Constitutional Court did not consider the parliamentary practice of appointing judges by consensus between the ruling and opposition parties.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It is as if the Constitutional Court has tolerated the parliamentary dictatorship of the majority party. I cannot express my regret enough. The Constitutional Court has abandoned its path and its essence..."]

The PPP also emphasized that the request for the Constitutional Court to confirm candidate Ma's status as a judge was dismissed, as the Constitutional Court does not have the authority to compel the acting Prime Minister to make an appointment.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Parties on Judge Ma's appointment
    • 입력 2025-02-28 00:28:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

If candidate Ma Eun-hyuk is appointed, it could become a variable in the impeachment trial results of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The opposition party has urged for the immediate appointment of candidate Ma, while the ruling party expressed regret over the Constitutional Court's decision.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has not disclosed the timing or decision regarding the appointment.

Next, reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok's side stated that they respect the Constitutional Court's judgment but did not clarify their position on the appointment.

They are suggesting that they would analyze the Constitutional Court's decision and gather opinions for careful consideration, but given that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is still pending, it seems unlikely that an appointment will be made immediately.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who filed a dispute over authority, urged that candidate Ma should be appointed immediately before the presidential impeachment trial.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "I request that the appointment process be expedited to conclude the restoration of the nine-member system of the Constitutional Court."]

The Democratic Party also pressured for the appointment of candidate Ma, stating that acting President Choi should apologize for undermining the separation of powers.

[Cho Seung-rae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "The Constitutional Court's decision serves as a wake-up call to the Choi Sang-mok acting system, which arbitrarily disregarded and ignored the National Assembly's decisions."]

However, the DP hold the position that the impeachment trial could be delayed due to the appointment of candidate Ma, and thus the ruling should be made with an 'eight-member system.'

The People Power Party clearly stated their opposition to the appointment of candidate Ma, arguing that the Constitutional Court did not consider the parliamentary practice of appointing judges by consensus between the ruling and opposition parties.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It is as if the Constitutional Court has tolerated the parliamentary dictatorship of the majority party. I cannot express my regret enough. The Constitutional Court has abandoned its path and its essence..."]

The PPP also emphasized that the request for the Constitutional Court to confirm candidate Ma's status as a judge was dismissed, as the Constitutional Court does not have the authority to compel the acting Prime Minister to make an appointment.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?
“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용

“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용
북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…<br>“격전지에 재투입”

북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…“격전지에 재투입”
[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 <br>로프 없었다”

[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 로프 없었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.