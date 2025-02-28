News 9

Hoarder fire casualties

[Anchor]

The condition of being unable to throw away trash and continuing to stack items is called hoarding disorder.

A fire broke out in two homes of people with such symptoms, resulting in one death in each household.

Reporter Jeong Hyung-seo has the story.

[Report]

As police forensic investigators opened the door to the residence, piles of blankets were stacked under the blackened walls.

Around the bed, which is presumed to be the starting point of the fire, winter clothes and bags are piled high.

In the small room, there are unidentified items amounting to the capacity of a one-ton truck.

The cramped interior resembles a garbage dump.

Yesterday (Feb. 26), a woman in her 50s living alone died in a fire that broke out here.

Firefighters were dispatched after a report from a downstairs resident who saw smoke, but the woman was already deceased.

The cause is presumed to be a cigarette butt, and it appears she was not able to escape from the smoke-filled home.

[Jeong Yeon-woo/Neighbor: "She doesn't go out much. After eating, she probably leaves the food in the room…. That's why it's trashed is like that."]

On the same day, another fire broke out in an officetel, resulting in the death of a woman in her 40s.

The place was packed tightly with charred delivery food containers, plastic bins, and clothing.

The fire is believed to have started from a temperature control lamp that ignited the clutter.

The deceased woman had hoarding disorder and was under the supervision of the local government.

[Haeundae District Office Official/Voice Altered: "If there are mental issues, it connects to not being able to pay attention to hygiene, right? It seems she had difficulty with organization and tidiness."]

In particular, it appears that the deceased women were unable to receive help from those around them when the fire broke out, as they lived alone.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hyung-seo.

