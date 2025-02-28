Ketamine distributors arrested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



About 40 people involved in selling drugs at entertainment establishments in the metropolitan area have been arrested.



The group, primarily made up of Vietnamese individuals, hid drugs in rice cookers and operated their establishments on a reservation basis.



This is a report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



An entertainment bar in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



A woman skillfully gathers white powder from a plate.



The identity of the white powder is the drug ketamine.



41 people, including the owner, have been arrested by the police on suspicion of distributing such drugs from the entertainment establishment.



Among them, 34 are of Vietnamese nationality.



[Nam Seong-shin/Head of the Drug Crime Investigation Unit 1, Seoul Metropolitan Police: "There are suspects who got involved to cover their parents' hospital expenses in Vietnam, but most of them are trying to raise money for entertainment expenses...."]



They are suspected of selling or using ketamine and ecstasy at entertainment establishments in the metropolitan area for ten months starting from October 2023.



Some establishments received phone reservations in advance or stored drugs in rice cookers to evade law enforcement.



The police seized 207g of ketamine, 1,246 ecstasy pills, and 20ml of synthetic cannabis from them.



This is enough for over 8,000 people to use simultaneously.



The police disguised themselves as customers to catch the establishment staff handing over ketamine and arrested them in the act, while also apprehending sellers and distributors through CCTV analysis.



An Interpol red notice has been requested for the main suspect, a Vietnamese woman who fled to her home country.



The number of drug offenders arrested in clubs and entertainment establishments has increased more than fivefold over the past four years.



During a four-month crackdown on clubs starting in September last year, over 400 drug offenders were caught.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



