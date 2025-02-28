News 9

Ketamine distributors arrested

입력 2025.02.28 (00:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

About 40 people involved in selling drugs at entertainment establishments in the metropolitan area have been arrested.

The group, primarily made up of Vietnamese individuals, hid drugs in rice cookers and operated their establishments on a reservation basis.

This is a report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

An entertainment bar in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

A woman skillfully gathers white powder from a plate.

The identity of the white powder is the drug ketamine.

41 people, including the owner, have been arrested by the police on suspicion of distributing such drugs from the entertainment establishment.

Among them, 34 are of Vietnamese nationality.

[Nam Seong-shin/Head of the Drug Crime Investigation Unit 1, Seoul Metropolitan Police: "There are suspects who got involved to cover their parents' hospital expenses in Vietnam, but most of them are trying to raise money for entertainment expenses...."]

They are suspected of selling or using ketamine and ecstasy at entertainment establishments in the metropolitan area for ten months starting from October 2023.

Some establishments received phone reservations in advance or stored drugs in rice cookers to evade law enforcement.

The police seized 207g of ketamine, 1,246 ecstasy pills, and 20ml of synthetic cannabis from them.

This is enough for over 8,000 people to use simultaneously.

The police disguised themselves as customers to catch the establishment staff handing over ketamine and arrested them in the act, while also apprehending sellers and distributors through CCTV analysis.

An Interpol red notice has been requested for the main suspect, a Vietnamese woman who fled to her home country.

The number of drug offenders arrested in clubs and entertainment establishments has increased more than fivefold over the past four years.

During a four-month crackdown on clubs starting in September last year, over 400 drug offenders were caught.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ketamine distributors arrested
    • 입력 2025-02-28 00:28:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

About 40 people involved in selling drugs at entertainment establishments in the metropolitan area have been arrested.

The group, primarily made up of Vietnamese individuals, hid drugs in rice cookers and operated their establishments on a reservation basis.

This is a report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

An entertainment bar in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

A woman skillfully gathers white powder from a plate.

The identity of the white powder is the drug ketamine.

41 people, including the owner, have been arrested by the police on suspicion of distributing such drugs from the entertainment establishment.

Among them, 34 are of Vietnamese nationality.

[Nam Seong-shin/Head of the Drug Crime Investigation Unit 1, Seoul Metropolitan Police: "There are suspects who got involved to cover their parents' hospital expenses in Vietnam, but most of them are trying to raise money for entertainment expenses...."]

They are suspected of selling or using ketamine and ecstasy at entertainment establishments in the metropolitan area for ten months starting from October 2023.

Some establishments received phone reservations in advance or stored drugs in rice cookers to evade law enforcement.

The police seized 207g of ketamine, 1,246 ecstasy pills, and 20ml of synthetic cannabis from them.

This is enough for over 8,000 people to use simultaneously.

The police disguised themselves as customers to catch the establishment staff handing over ketamine and arrested them in the act, while also apprehending sellers and distributors through CCTV analysis.

An Interpol red notice has been requested for the main suspect, a Vietnamese woman who fled to her home country.

The number of drug offenders arrested in clubs and entertainment establishments has increased more than fivefold over the past four years.

During a four-month crackdown on clubs starting in September last year, over 400 drug offenders were caught.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?
“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용

“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용
북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…<br>“격전지에 재투입”

북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…“격전지에 재투입”
[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 <br>로프 없었다”

[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 로프 없었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.