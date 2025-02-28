Collision with reversing vehicles

News 9

[Anchor]

About 14% of pedestrian traffic accidents occur due to collisions with vehicles that are reversing.

In particular, elderly individuals are often struck by trucks or vans, which can lead to fatal accidents.

There are braking sensors designed to prevent such accidents, but very few vehicles are equipped with this device.

This is Hwang Hyun-kyu reporting.

[Report]

An elderly person using a walking aid is hit by a car, and a child walking without paying attention to their surroundings is also struck by a vehicle.

All of these accidents are caused by vehicles that were reversing, accounting for 14% of all pedestrian traffic accidents.

In the past five years, there have been 15,000 reported cases of collisions between reversing vehicles and pedestrians to one insurance company.

That averages to about 8 cases per day.

When looking at the overall statistics from all insurance companies, it is estimated that around 25 cases occur daily.

In cases where reversing vehicles led to fatalities, more than 7 out of 10 incidents involved trucks or vans.

This is due to their elevated view, which makes it difficult to see pedestrians.

In particular, 85% of the victims in fatal accidents were elderly pedestrians, who are less able to respond quickly.

There are also devices that emit warning sounds and stop the vehicle if a person is detected behind it.

When the pedestrian sensor attached to the back of the vehicle detects a person, the vehicle automatically stops about 50cm in front.

In vehicles equipped with these sensors, pedestrian accidents were nearly halved.

However, the installation rate of such devices in domestic vehicles is only about 2%.

[Lee Ho-geun/Professor, Department of Automotive Engineering, Daedeok University: "In the case of reversing, since it is not done at speeds of several tens of kilometers per hour, it may reduce the motivation for installing such devices."]

In Europe and other regions, new car safety evaluations include reversing accident prevention devices.

This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.

