Candidates continue campaigning

입력 2025.02.28 (00:28)

[Anchor]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung continued his unification efforts by meeting with former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok.

Other candidates from the non-mainstream faction, including Kim Dong-yeon, Kim Boo-kyum, and Kim Kyung-soo, also continued their presidential campaigns, calling for constitutional amendments.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who has been critical of Lee Jae-myung's unipolar system, met with the leader.

Lee embraced Im, urging cooperation for a change of government.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Left and right are secondary issues. I believe everyone should come together to create a normal and sensible world."]

[Im Jong-seok/Former Presidential Chief of Staff: "Whether we support Lee Jae-myung or not, we share the same concern for the country, and I hope you do even better."]

Im proposed the establishment of an internal organization to gather opinions on unification and constitutional amendments, to which Lee responded, "I will consider it."

Other non-mainstream presidential candidates are also pressuring Lee by calling for constitutional amendments and unification.

Kim Dong-yeon, the Gyeonggi Province governor, who visited Daegu, emphasized 'economic democratization' to improve the quality of life for ordinary citizens along with a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "If we can launch the Seventh Republic and transform the lives of the people through it, South Korea will be reborn as a new nation."]

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum targeted Lee, stating that they cannot just wait for discussions on constitutional amendments, while former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo repeatedly demanded a grand coalition to gather supporters of impeachment.

Lee Jae-myung reiterated that while discussions on constitutional amendments will be inevitable after the impeachment ruling, the current focus is on overcoming the internal strife.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

[Anchor]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung continued his unification efforts by meeting with former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok.

Other candidates from the non-mainstream faction, including Kim Dong-yeon, Kim Boo-kyum, and Kim Kyung-soo, also continued their presidential campaigns, calling for constitutional amendments.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who has been critical of Lee Jae-myung's unipolar system, met with the leader.

Lee embraced Im, urging cooperation for a change of government.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Left and right are secondary issues. I believe everyone should come together to create a normal and sensible world."]

[Im Jong-seok/Former Presidential Chief of Staff: "Whether we support Lee Jae-myung or not, we share the same concern for the country, and I hope you do even better."]

Im proposed the establishment of an internal organization to gather opinions on unification and constitutional amendments, to which Lee responded, "I will consider it."

Other non-mainstream presidential candidates are also pressuring Lee by calling for constitutional amendments and unification.

Kim Dong-yeon, the Gyeonggi Province governor, who visited Daegu, emphasized 'economic democratization' to improve the quality of life for ordinary citizens along with a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "If we can launch the Seventh Republic and transform the lives of the people through it, South Korea will be reborn as a new nation."]

Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum targeted Lee, stating that they cannot just wait for discussions on constitutional amendments, while former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo repeatedly demanded a grand coalition to gather supporters of impeachment.

Lee Jae-myung reiterated that while discussions on constitutional amendments will be inevitable after the impeachment ruling, the current focus is on overcoming the internal strife.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
