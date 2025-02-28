Myung law passes National Assembly

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special prosecutor law for Myung Tae-kyun, promoted by the opposition parties including the Democratic Party, has passed the National Assembly's plenary session.



The People Power Party has opposed it, claiming it is a politically motivated special investigation targeting the conservative camp.



Another contentious bill, the amendment to the Commercial Act, was not presented today (Feb. 27).



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



The special prosecutor bill for Myung Tae-kyun, pushed by six opposition parties, has passed the National Assembly's plenary session.



The People Power Party set a party line against it, but it was not enough, and Representative Kim Sang-wook cast a vote in favor.



The People Power Party has stated that it is a targeted investigation bill aimed at the early presidential election and the ruling party, and they plan to demand the exercise of the right to request reconsideration.



[Park Jun-tae/People Power Party Lawmaker: "It targets the entire process of the People Power Party's general election and contains the intention to investigate all 108 members of our party at any time."]



The Democratic Party countered that it is about clarifying the suspicions surrounding Myung Tae-kyun, which became the trigger for the martial law, to normalize the country.



[Seo Young-gyo/Democratic Party Lawmaker: "(The prosecution) is not doing its job properly, so let's pass the special prosecutor law today and conduct a proper investigation to root out the living power."]



In addition, the K-Chips Act, which strengthens tax benefits for semiconductor companies, and the three energy laws also passed the plenary session, and the amendment to the Broadcasting and Communications Commission Act, which sets the quorum for the Korea Communications Commission at a minimum of three members, was passed under the leadership of the opposition.



However, the amendment to the Commercial Act, promoted by the Democratic Party, was postponed for presentation.



The main content expands the duty of loyalty of directors to all shareholders, which has faced opposition from the business community and the ruling party, claiming it infringes on corporate autonomy.



[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly: "There were requests for more time for discussion and consultation due to significant differences in opinions. I ask that you cooperate as much as possible."]



The Democratic Party plans to hold a special session in March to process the amendment to the Commercial Act, but the People Power Party opposes the bill itself, making it difficult to find common ground.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



