News 9

Myung law passes National Assembly

입력 2025.02.28 (00:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The special prosecutor law for Myung Tae-kyun, promoted by the opposition parties including the Democratic Party, has passed the National Assembly's plenary session.

The People Power Party has opposed it, claiming it is a politically motivated special investigation targeting the conservative camp.

Another contentious bill, the amendment to the Commercial Act, was not presented today (Feb. 27).

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

The special prosecutor bill for Myung Tae-kyun, pushed by six opposition parties, has passed the National Assembly's plenary session.

The People Power Party set a party line against it, but it was not enough, and Representative Kim Sang-wook cast a vote in favor.

The People Power Party has stated that it is a targeted investigation bill aimed at the early presidential election and the ruling party, and they plan to demand the exercise of the right to request reconsideration.

[Park Jun-tae/People Power Party Lawmaker: "It targets the entire process of the People Power Party's general election and contains the intention to investigate all 108 members of our party at any time."]

The Democratic Party countered that it is about clarifying the suspicions surrounding Myung Tae-kyun, which became the trigger for the martial law, to normalize the country.

[Seo Young-gyo/Democratic Party Lawmaker: "(The prosecution) is not doing its job properly, so let's pass the special prosecutor law today and conduct a proper investigation to root out the living power."]

In addition, the K-Chips Act, which strengthens tax benefits for semiconductor companies, and the three energy laws also passed the plenary session, and the amendment to the Broadcasting and Communications Commission Act, which sets the quorum for the Korea Communications Commission at a minimum of three members, was passed under the leadership of the opposition.

However, the amendment to the Commercial Act, promoted by the Democratic Party, was postponed for presentation.

The main content expands the duty of loyalty of directors to all shareholders, which has faced opposition from the business community and the ruling party, claiming it infringes on corporate autonomy.

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly: "There were requests for more time for discussion and consultation due to significant differences in opinions. I ask that you cooperate as much as possible."]

The Democratic Party plans to hold a special session in March to process the amendment to the Commercial Act, but the People Power Party opposes the bill itself, making it difficult to find common ground.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Myung law passes National Assembly
    • 입력 2025-02-28 00:28:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

The special prosecutor law for Myung Tae-kyun, promoted by the opposition parties including the Democratic Party, has passed the National Assembly's plenary session.

The People Power Party has opposed it, claiming it is a politically motivated special investigation targeting the conservative camp.

Another contentious bill, the amendment to the Commercial Act, was not presented today (Feb. 27).

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

The special prosecutor bill for Myung Tae-kyun, pushed by six opposition parties, has passed the National Assembly's plenary session.

The People Power Party set a party line against it, but it was not enough, and Representative Kim Sang-wook cast a vote in favor.

The People Power Party has stated that it is a targeted investigation bill aimed at the early presidential election and the ruling party, and they plan to demand the exercise of the right to request reconsideration.

[Park Jun-tae/People Power Party Lawmaker: "It targets the entire process of the People Power Party's general election and contains the intention to investigate all 108 members of our party at any time."]

The Democratic Party countered that it is about clarifying the suspicions surrounding Myung Tae-kyun, which became the trigger for the martial law, to normalize the country.

[Seo Young-gyo/Democratic Party Lawmaker: "(The prosecution) is not doing its job properly, so let's pass the special prosecutor law today and conduct a proper investigation to root out the living power."]

In addition, the K-Chips Act, which strengthens tax benefits for semiconductor companies, and the three energy laws also passed the plenary session, and the amendment to the Broadcasting and Communications Commission Act, which sets the quorum for the Korea Communications Commission at a minimum of three members, was passed under the leadership of the opposition.

However, the amendment to the Commercial Act, promoted by the Democratic Party, was postponed for presentation.

The main content expands the duty of loyalty of directors to all shareholders, which has faced opposition from the business community and the ruling party, claiming it infringes on corporate autonomy.

[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly: "There were requests for more time for discussion and consultation due to significant differences in opinions. I ask that you cooperate as much as possible."]

The Democratic Party plans to hold a special session in March to process the amendment to the Commercial Act, but the People Power Party opposes the bill itself, making it difficult to find common ground.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?
“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용

“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용
북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…<br>“격전지에 재투입”

북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…“격전지에 재투입”
[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 <br>로프 없었다”

[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 로프 없었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.