‘Caregiving hell’ for rare diseases

입력 2025.02.28 (00:30)

[Anchor]

Tomorrow (Feb. 28) is World Rare Disease Day.

In our country, rare diseases are defined as those with fewer than 20,000 patients or diseases that are difficult to diagnose, making it hard to know its prevalence.

There are over 1,300 rare diseases registered with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Due to the extremely low number of patients, not only are treatments scarce, but there are also very few doctors who have experience treating these conditions, leading to an average diagnosis time of nearly three years.

Even when new drugs are developed, they are often expensive and not covered by health insurance.

As a result, families of patients must bear the burden of care and medical expenses for a lifetime.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has spoken with families of patients with rare diseases.

[Report]

Ji-min, who had most of his small intestine removed when he was just one year old, relies on nutritional injections to survive.

He is a patient with Short Bowel Syndrome, a condition affecting fewer than a hundred pediatric patients.

[Lee Da-rae/'Short Bowel Syndrome' Patient's Mother: "Even when he just catches a cold, he has diarrhea, there's blood in his stool, and vomits..."]

Because Ji-min has a short small intestine and cannot eat food, his mother needs to administer nutritional injections for over 10 hours a day.

It is realistically difficult to call a visiting nurse every time.

[Lee Da-rae: "Each child has different times for receiving and removing IV fluids. The visiting nurse cannot come each specific times."]

It is essentially like being on standby every 5 minutes.

The IV line needs to be monitored constantly and gas buildup in the abdomen needs to be .

[Lee Da-rae: "There should be at least a moment to rest, but being attached 24 hours a day is really not easy."]

The daughter in the photo is a patient with Epidermolysis Bullosa.

This rare disease causes blisters all over the body and deformities in fingers and toes, requiring daily dressing changes for three to four hours.

The cost of the dressing bandages alone is 1.3 million won per month.

Many items, such as special bandages and ointments, are not covered by health insurance.

[Kwon Young-dae/Director of External Cooperation, Korean Epidermolysis Bullosa Association: "It is a significant amount that continues to accumulate every month over a lifetime."]

Such families of patients with rare diseases are suffering from economic burdens in a caregiving hell.

[Kwon Yong-jin/Professor, Seoul National University Hospital Public Health Center: "Since families are taking on 24-hour care, there is a need for support in medical services and financial assistance for medical activities at home."]

Rare diseases that are not yet registered with the government are in an absolute blind spot.

There is a growing call to expand the scope of support for rare diseases and to institutionalize home medical care for caregivers.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

공지·정정

