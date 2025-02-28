Activities of possible candidates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Presidential candidates from the ruling party are cautiously preparing for the possibility of an early election.



Former representative Han Dong-hoon resumed his activities by publishing a book, prompting Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo to throw a warning, urging him to take responsibility for the impeachment.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon focused on revealing his economic policy plans.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



Former representative Han Dong-hoon unveiled his book 'The People Come First'.



He is scheduled to engage in public activities next week, including a book concert.



In his book, he emphasized that Lee Jae-myung is the most dangerous person in Korea and that if he becomes president, he might impose martial law to avoid a guilty verdict, stating that stopping Lee is his mission.



[Shin Ji-ho/Former Deputy Chief of Strategy and Planning, People Power Party/MBC 'Kim Jong-bae's Focused Attention': "The division of the opposition only benefits Lee Jae-myung. How can we work together towards a common goal?"]



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has stepped in to hold representative Han in check.



While stating that emergency martial law was inappropriate, he attributed the chaos of the impeachment situation to former representative Han.



Mayor Hong claimed that former representative Han is merely a puppet created by President Yoon while asserting that he is a prepared candidate.



[Hong Joon-pyo/Daegu Mayor/MBC '100 Minutes Debate': "We should have cooperated and combined our strengths, not clashed over every little issue. The responsibility lies with President Yoon Suk Yeol, but former representative Han must share it as well."]



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon directly criticized the special investigation bill regarding Myung-tae-kyun.



He urged for a swift investigation, stating that it is merely an attempt to tarnish the opposing party's candidate, and that it lacks evidence.



[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor/Yeonhap News TV 'Live Today': "(The Democratic Party) claims there was a call between me and Myung-tae-kyun, but they haven't revealed anything since then. Lately, I sometimes think that the father of the Democratic Party is not Lee Jae-myung but Myung-tae-kyun."]



He continues to emphasize the need for economic policy reforms, including local decentralization and corporate regulation reforms.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



