Teenager unconscious in house fire

[Anchor]

Yesterday (Feb. 26), a fire broke out in a villa in Incheon, leaving a 12-year-old elementary school student home alone in critical condition.

After being transported to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, she has yet to regain consciousness.

This is a report by reporter Min Jeong-hee.

[Report]

The interior of the house is completely burned, and the door has been blown off.

The wooden structure of the ceiling is also exposed.

The fire broke out around 10:40 AM on the 4th floor of a multi-family house in Seo-gu, Incheon.

A day after the fire, the area is still filled with a pungent smell of smoke.

Soot marks remain on the walls.

At the time of the fire, 12-year-old student A was home alone during the school break.

A suffered second-degree burns on her face and was transported to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, but she is currently unconscious.

A's father, who has been ill since last year, was receiving treatment at the hospital during the fire, and A's mother was at work.

[Neighbor: "When the fire started, the child probably didn't know what to do. It makes me feel a bit sad. I can't stop thinking about the child."]

A has been identified as a target for government's 'at-risk child' management due to her father's illness.

It has been confirmed that the local administrative welfare center visited the home in September last year due to unpaid electricity and gas bills.

[Heo Hyun-beom/Media Promotion Cooperation Officer, Seo-gu Office, Incheon: "The office has a system to provide emergency living expenses, and we guided them through the application process, which we completed. They will receive 1.6 million won per month for three months."]

The police and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire, including examining the portable gas stove collected from the scene.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

