[Anchor]



There are children who were born and raised in Korea but do not exist on official documents.



These are undocumented migrant children whose foreign parents' stay has ended or who have applied for asylum but have not been recognized.



They are effectively Korean but cannot pursue their dreams.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has investigated the situation.



[Report]



Seven years ago, at the age of 14, Ms. Mubina left Russia and came to Korea.



While waiting for her asylum application to be processed, she obtained temporary residency status.



However, an unexpected event occurred when she moved in 2022.



She requested to transfer to another school due to the move, but her request was denied, and even put her at risk of deportation.



[Mubina/Undocumented migrant child: "Why do I have to quit school? I was shocked because I had to just stay at home and do nothing."]



The temporary relief measures for 'undocumented migrant children' currently in effect only grant residency status to those attending school.



[Mubina/Undocumented migrant child: "My life started in Korea. It felt like the time I had lived was denied overnight..."]



Mr. Kang Tae-wan, originally from Mongolia, also lived undocumented for 25 years after his family fell victim to an employment visa scam.



[Lee Eun-hye/Mr. Kang Tae-wan's mother: "He graduated high school but couldn't go to college. He had no visa... He couldn't own a phone or get a driver's license."]



Mr. Tae-wan lived in hiding until he was thirty, then started work in Gimje, Jeollabuk-do after hearing that he could obtain a residency visa more quickly by working in a declining population area.



However, eight months later, in November of last year, Mr. Tae-wan lost his life in a work-related accident.



[Kim Sa-gang/Migrant and Human Rights Research Institute: "If residency status had been granted to these friends, would they have come all the way to Gimje, Jeollabuk-do, where they had no one, saying, 'I will apply for a regionally specialized visa to obtain an F-2 (residency visa)'...?"]



Mr. Tae-wan's simple dream of wanting to travel after getting a driver's license thus vanished.



[Mr. Tae-wan's video while alive: "Even if it seems trivial to others, I think I was really happy."]



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.





▲Deportation after March?… “Relief measures need to be made permanent”▲



Undocumented migrant children live in anxiety, worrying about deportation, even though it is not their fault.



The government has implemented relief measures following recommendations from the Human Rights Commission, but these will also end next month.



Continuing with the report is reporter Bae Ji-hyun.



[Report]



Five years ago, the National Human Rights Commission determined that the forced deportation of undocumented migrant children violates human dignity and the right to pursue happiness.



The responsibility for being in an 'undocumented' status does not lie with the migrant children, and they have grown up in Korea for a long time, forming their identity as citizens.



The Human Rights Commission recommended measures, and the Ministry of Justice introduced temporary relief measures in 2022.



These measures reduced the minimum stay period required to obtain a temporary visa and granted residency status to children who entered mid-term if they attended school.



As a result of these measures, about 1,000 undocumented migrant children obtained residency status over three years.



However, there are still over 2,000 migrant children living in undocumented status.



This is mainly due to difficulties in meeting stay duration or enrollment criteria, or being hindered by language barriers and complicated administrative procedures.



Next month, even these temporary relief measures will come to an end.



As many undocumented migrant children have grown up in Korea and have developed a sense of identity as citizens in this country, there are calls for permanent relief measures rather than one-time solutions.



[Kim Sa-gang/Migrant and Human Rights Research Institute: "The government has invested resources to educate these children until they become adults. They have grown up almost like Koreans. Therefore, we need to open up more pathways for them."]



The Ministry of Justice plans to reach a final conclusion on whether to extend the relief measures after related reviews next month.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



