News 9

Ukraine security is Europe's role

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump, who has warned of a tariff bomb aimed at Europe, is also shifting the responsibility for Ukraine's security onto Europe.

It seems he is suggesting that Europe should handle its own affairs, yet he is demanding a stake in Ukraine's natural resources.

Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.

[Report]

President Trump has made it clear that after the war, the responsibility for protecting Ukraine lies with Europe, not the United States.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We're going to have Europe to do that because it's in, you know, we're talking about Europe as their next door neighbor."]

Regarding Ukraine's persistent request to join NATO, Trump told them to "forget about it."

Ultimately, the only military force Ukraine can rely on for security after the war would be the peacekeeping troops sent by Europe, but it is uncertain whether this will materialize.

Other European countries, except for France and the UK, are lukewarm, and above all, Russia is opposed.

President Trump has explained without much basis that President Putin would accept the deployment of European troops to Ukraine, but Russia has clearly drawn a line, stating it is not even up for consideration.

If Russia opposes, it will be difficult for U.S. support, which leans towards Russia, to be realized, and without U.S. assistance, European forces deployment will also be impossible.

UK Prime Minister Starmer is expected to request support in areas such as air defense and transportation during the scheduled summit with the U.S. today, if European troops are stationed in Ukraine.

The Trump administration seems more focused on making money than on alliances.

Tomorrow, an agreement will be signed to secure a stake in Ukraine's natural resources, with the logic that if U.S. assets are in Ukraine, Russia cannot plunder them, thus providing security in itself.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

