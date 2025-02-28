Trump threatens 25% tariff on EU

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has announced a 25% tariff on the European Union.



He described the EU as an organization born to exploit the United States, using expressions filled with hostility.



This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump has claimed the European Union, a long-standing military and economic ally of the United States, to be an organization created to take advantage of America.



The reason is trade deficit.



He then announced a 25% tariff bomb.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We have made a decision. We'll be announcing it very soon, and it'll be 25%, generally speaking. And that'll be on cars and all other things."]



The European Union immediately protested.



They stated that they would respond firmly and immediately to the unjust trade barriers.



The U.S. is also using the tariff card to pressure Canada and Mexico, which have been on a monthlong delay.



Suggesting that tariffs could be delayed further, the U.S. is demanding that illegal immigration and drug trafficking be effectively blocked.



[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "At the end of that 30 days, they have to prove to the president that they've satisfied him to that regard. If they have, then he’ll give them a pause, or he won’t..."]



Our government has also begun serious discussions regarding the tariff pressure.



They plan to persuade the U.S. to exempt tariffs by emphasizing cooperation in shipbuilding and energy, which the U.S. needs.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade: "We are discussing ways to strengthen partnerships in strategic industries such as shipbuilding, advanced industries, and energy with the new U.S. government...."]



Trump's style of diplomacy is being applied more harshly to long-standing allies.



A new era is beginning where money and transactions determine everything, rather than norms and international order.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!