News 9

Trump threatens 25% tariff on EU

입력 2025.02.28 (00:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has announced a 25% tariff on the European Union.

He described the EU as an organization born to exploit the United States, using expressions filled with hostility.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump has claimed the European Union, a long-standing military and economic ally of the United States, to be an organization created to take advantage of America.

The reason is trade deficit.

He then announced a 25% tariff bomb.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We have made a decision. We'll be announcing it very soon, and it'll be 25%, generally speaking. And that'll be on cars and all other things."]

The European Union immediately protested.

They stated that they would respond firmly and immediately to the unjust trade barriers.

The U.S. is also using the tariff card to pressure Canada and Mexico, which have been on a monthlong delay.

Suggesting that tariffs could be delayed further, the U.S. is demanding that illegal immigration and drug trafficking be effectively blocked.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "At the end of that 30 days, they have to prove to the president that they've satisfied him to that regard. If they have, then he’ll give them a pause, or he won’t..."]

Our government has also begun serious discussions regarding the tariff pressure.

They plan to persuade the U.S. to exempt tariffs by emphasizing cooperation in shipbuilding and energy, which the U.S. needs.

[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade: "We are discussing ways to strengthen partnerships in strategic industries such as shipbuilding, advanced industries, and energy with the new U.S. government...."]

Trump's style of diplomacy is being applied more harshly to long-standing allies.

A new era is beginning where money and transactions determine everything, rather than norms and international order.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump threatens 25% tariff on EU
    • 입력 2025-02-28 00:43:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has announced a 25% tariff on the European Union.

He described the EU as an organization born to exploit the United States, using expressions filled with hostility.

This is reporter Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump has claimed the European Union, a long-standing military and economic ally of the United States, to be an organization created to take advantage of America.

The reason is trade deficit.

He then announced a 25% tariff bomb.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We have made a decision. We'll be announcing it very soon, and it'll be 25%, generally speaking. And that'll be on cars and all other things."]

The European Union immediately protested.

They stated that they would respond firmly and immediately to the unjust trade barriers.

The U.S. is also using the tariff card to pressure Canada and Mexico, which have been on a monthlong delay.

Suggesting that tariffs could be delayed further, the U.S. is demanding that illegal immigration and drug trafficking be effectively blocked.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "At the end of that 30 days, they have to prove to the president that they've satisfied him to that regard. If they have, then he’ll give them a pause, or he won’t..."]

Our government has also begun serious discussions regarding the tariff pressure.

They plan to persuade the U.S. to exempt tariffs by emphasizing cooperation in shipbuilding and energy, which the U.S. needs.

[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade: "We are discussing ways to strengthen partnerships in strategic industries such as shipbuilding, advanced industries, and energy with the new U.S. government...."]

Trump's style of diplomacy is being applied more harshly to long-standing allies.

A new era is beginning where money and transactions determine everything, rather than norms and international order.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?

‘마은혁 합류’ 변수…변론재개 가능성은?
“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용

“선관위는 가족회사?”…‘친인척 채용은 전통’이라며 부정 채용
북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…<br>“격전지에 재투입”

북한군 1천여 명 추가 파병…“격전지에 재투입”
[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 <br>로프 없었다”

[단독] “기울어짐 방지 안전 로프 없었다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.